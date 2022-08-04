ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Thurman Intrigued By Title Shot at 154: You Send the Paperwork Over I'll Probably Sign It

By Sean Nam
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 8

Related
Boxing Scene

Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'

Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
bjpenndotcom

BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk

Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'

Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Erislandy Lara
Person
Keith Thurman
Person
Mario Barrios
Boxing Scene

Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About

An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission

Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Vergil Ortiz Eyes Quick Ring Return: I Want To Fight As Often As Possible

Vergil Ortiz Jr. can now move on from the longest layoff of his career. A 51-week ring absence ended this past Saturday for Ortiz, who scored a ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson in their battle of unbeaten welterweights. The nearly year-long hiatus was met with his deepest fight to date, going past the eighth round for the first time but closing the show soon thereafter in their DAZN main event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Boxing#Combat#Title Shot#Cuban
Boxing Scene

Blair Cobbs: I Showed That I Have More To Give To The Sport of Boxing

Fort Worth, Texas - In an entertaining fight, Dallas’ native Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-3-3, 18 KOs) took on welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a 10-round super welterweight clash. Cobbs established dominance early as he knocked down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Dalton Smith Drops, Blasts Out Sam O'maison in Six Rounds

Big things are expected of Dalton Smith, but the unbeaten Sheffield super-lightweight is happy to do things in the right order and he collected the vacant British title in fine style, knocking down Sam O’Maison before stopping him in the sixth round at Sheffield Arena. These days, most prospects...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: Canelo's Behavior at Presser Showed How Insecure He Is

Canelo Alvarez says it's personal. According to Gennadiy Golovkin, it's just another day in the office. The two rivals will collide on September 17th, in a trilogy fight, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They last met in 2018, with Canelo winning a close twelve round majority decision. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Bektemir Melikuziev Was Hoping To Get Rounds, Wasn't Looking For Quick KO

Fort Worth, Texas - Bektemir “Bek The Bully” Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) of Indio, CA, took on Sladan “The Miner” Janjanin (32-13, 24 KOs) of Boston, MA in an 8-round super middleweight clash. Melikuziev continues to recover from his dramatic knockout loss at the hands of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy