Thurman Intrigued By Title Shot at 154: You Send the Paperwork Over I'll Probably Sign It

Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mayra Bueno Silva wins armbar submission after ref misses tap, polls judges
Mayra Bueno Silva released an armbar she said had produced a tap from Stephanie Egger. But when Egger sat up, she did not concede to the submission, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to poll the judges at UFC Vegas 59. After cageside judge Ron McCarthy said he “absolutely 100 percent” backed...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'
Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
MMA Fighting
‘Obviously she tapped’: Fighters react to confusion over Mayra Bueno Silva’s win at UFC Vegas 59
UFC Vegas 59 certainly got off to a … confusing start. Kicking off the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX, bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger both looked to keep their names etched into the win column. Right out of the gate, both women found themselves...
Boxing Scene
Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About
An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz Eyes Quick Ring Return: I Want To Fight As Often As Possible
Vergil Ortiz Jr. can now move on from the longest layoff of his career. A 51-week ring absence ended this past Saturday for Ortiz, who scored a ninth-round stoppage of England’s Michael McKinson in their battle of unbeaten welterweights. The nearly year-long hiatus was met with his deepest fight to date, going past the eighth round for the first time but closing the show soon thereafter in their DAZN main event at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hasim Rahman Jr. leaks footage of sparring session with Jake Paul (Video)
Hasim Rahman Jr. has leaked footage from his previous sparring session with Jake Paul. Paul (5-0) was slated to face his biggest test to date in the form of Rahman Jr. (12-1) later this month in New York. The son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman had agreed to fight...
Boxing Scene
Fury To Chisora: You're Running From The Trilogy - Get The F------ Contract Signed!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has demanded Derek Chisora sign the contract for their trilogy fight. As BoixngScene.com previously reported, Chisora's management revealed that they were approached with an offer to have a trilogy fight with Fury - which reportedly would take place before the end of the year. Fury...
Boxing Scene
Team Chisora: Tyson Fury's Handlers Have Reached Out To Us For Trilogy Fight
258 MGT, the management company behind heavyweight contender Derek Chisora, have confirmed that there have been some initial talks for a trilogy fight with WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Fury was in action back in April, when he knocked out mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. Afterwards, Fury vowed...
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs: I Showed That I Have More To Give To The Sport of Boxing
Fort Worth, Texas - In an entertaining fight, Dallas’ native Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-3-3, 18 KOs) took on welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA, in a 10-round super welterweight clash. Cobbs established dominance early as he knocked down...
Boxing Scene
Dalton Smith Drops, Blasts Out Sam O'maison in Six Rounds
Big things are expected of Dalton Smith, but the unbeaten Sheffield super-lightweight is happy to do things in the right order and he collected the vacant British title in fine style, knocking down Sam O’Maison before stopping him in the sixth round at Sheffield Arena. These days, most prospects...
Boxing Scene
Fury Continues Pursuit Of Chisora Trilogy, Claims Isaac Lowe Will Be New Head Trainer
Tyson Fury has added a new twist to an old act. The unbeaten two-time and reigning lineal heavyweight champion from Manchester, England confirmed plans to end his faux retirement, seeking a trilogy clash with countryman Derek Chisora. Fury has targeted December for such an event, though the pairing remains little more than a rumor at this stage.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo's Behavior at Presser Showed How Insecure He Is
Canelo Alvarez says it's personal. According to Gennadiy Golovkin, it's just another day in the office. The two rivals will collide on September 17th, in a trilogy fight, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They last met in 2018, with Canelo winning a close twelve round majority decision. The...
Boxing Scene
Bektemir Melikuziev Was Hoping To Get Rounds, Wasn't Looking For Quick KO
Fort Worth, Texas - Bektemir “Bek The Bully” Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) of Indio, CA, took on Sladan “The Miner” Janjanin (32-13, 24 KOs) of Boston, MA in an 8-round super middleweight clash. Melikuziev continues to recover from his dramatic knockout loss at the hands of...
