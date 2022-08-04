Companies from Mississippi, Netherlands partner to create $15.9 manufacturing facility, bring 90 new jobs

A Mississippi company and a Netherlands company are partnering to open a $15.9 million specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County that is expected to create 90 jobs.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC, a global partnership between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands, is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility. The joint venture will establish a factory in Mississippi and build up a distribution network for the sales, after-sales and rental of the Terberg models of terminal tractors.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new operations have grown out of the cooperation of the two family-owned businesses into a global partnership. Currently, Terberg’s Special Vehicles division has factories in the Netherlands and Malaysia. Taylor Group of Companies has several facilities throughout the United States.

“The Taylor Group of Companies and Royal Terberg Group global partnership is a testament to the strength and success of Mississippi-rooted companies,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Mississippi is a prime location for global partnerships. With the state’s low cost of doing business and market access with our ports and highways, transport of products – domestic and international – happens with ease.”

The facility will be built as a scalable design so that it may continually meet production demands. The first terminal tractor is expected to be built in the third quarter of 2023.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation and infrastructure needs. Lowndes County also is assisting with the project.

“Family-owned businesses are at the heart of Mississippi’s economy,” MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp said. “The Taylor Group of Companies international partnership with Royal Terberg Group is the best representation of two-family businesses sharing the same core values and coming together to build stronger communities and create exciting opportunities for Mississippi’s workforce.”