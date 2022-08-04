ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

Companies from Mississippi, Netherlands partner to create $15.9 manufacturing facility, bring 90 new jobs

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcIdL_0h4X0FJq00

A Mississippi company and a Netherlands company are partnering to open a $15.9 million specialty vehicle manufacturing facility in Lowndes County that is expected to create 90 jobs.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group, LLC, a global partnership between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands, is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility. The joint venture will establish a factory in Mississippi and build up a distribution network for the sales, after-sales and rental of the Terberg models of terminal tractors.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new operations have grown out of the cooperation of the two family-owned businesses into a global partnership. Currently, Terberg’s Special Vehicles division has factories in the Netherlands and Malaysia. Taylor Group of Companies has several facilities throughout the United States.

“The Taylor Group of Companies and Royal Terberg Group global partnership is a testament to the strength and success of Mississippi-rooted companies,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Mississippi is a prime location for global partnerships. With the state’s low cost of doing business and market access with our ports and highways, transport of products – domestic and international – happens with ease.”

The facility will be built as a scalable design so that it may continually meet production demands. The first terminal tractor is expected to be built in the third quarter of 2023.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation and infrastructure needs. Lowndes County also is assisting with the project.

“Family-owned businesses are at the heart of Mississippi’s economy,” MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp said. “The Taylor Group of Companies international partnership with Royal Terberg Group is the best representation of two-family businesses sharing the same core values and coming together to build stronger communities and create exciting opportunities for Mississippi’s workforce.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
County
Lowndes County, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Magnolia State Live

Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic

Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Magnolia State Live

Noodling legalized in Louisiana

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at least one person in...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Llc#Royal Terberg Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck

A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Chemical release from Mississippi plant under investigation. Two people at adjacent business suffer from respiratory distress.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is investigating after two people sought medical attention after being exposed to a chemical released by a neighboring business. Friday morning, members of the Pearl River County Emergency Operations Center were alerted to a chemical being released from a business in Picayune’s Industrial Park...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy