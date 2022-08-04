PGA Tour rookie crushes driver at baseball game for most powerful first pitch of 2022

Read on www.golfdigest.com
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
Golf.com
How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
Golf.com
What Tiger Woods’ LIV criticism revealed about his growth as a sports icon
In his 30-plus years as a broadcaster, Mike Tirico has been privileged to witness the achievements of many of the world’s best athletes, including the entirety of Tiger Woods’ storied career, which has given him a unique insider’s perspective on Woods’ significant contributions to the game.
Golf Digest
Tour pro just lost his PGA Tour card in the most BRUTAL way possible
The final event of the PGA Tour season always provides drama. Securing a spot in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings can be career changing. If you manage to stay in the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship, you not only lock up your card for next season, but you guarantee a spot in the first playoff event—and the FedEx Cup bonus money that comes with it.
Golf.com
‘They’ve turned their back on Tiger Woods’: Analyst troubled by LIV lawsuit
Curtis Strange was talking about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and LIV Golf’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour when Tiger Woods came up. And a thought on the 15-time major champ summed up most of Strange’s thoughts on the topic du jour rather efficiently. Strange, himself a...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game
It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
Golf.com
This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead
It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
Video: Nick Faldo cries during final CBS golf broadcast
Nick Faldo announced earlier this summer that he is leaving CBS after a 16-year run, and his final broadcast with the network was on Sunday. The occasion was a very emotional one for the six-time major champion and his colleagues. CBS paid tribute to Faldo during the final round of...
Yardbarker
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
thecomeback.com
NBC Sports
MLB・
Yardbarker
