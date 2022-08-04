Arts and entertainment events happening August 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Read on www.wtap.com
West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union hosts annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual event saw over 700 people apply for financial help in the classroom. This was an one hundred person increase from last years event. Teachers at the event say they will use it for school supplies, educational decorations or just learning tools in general. Jackson...
County Commission: August 8, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County. Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.
Belpre Area Veterans held a ceremony for Purple Heart Day
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Area Veterans held a ceremony Sunday evening. The ceremony was to honor Purple Heart recipients as well as bring awareness to Agent Orange. Agent orange was a herbicide used in the Korean and Vietnam Wars that are causing veterans health issues. Bill Harpold is...
W.VA. Truckers collect donations for K.Y. flooding victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. They will be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal...
Obituary: Johnson, Randy Jay “Outlaw”
Randy Jay “Outlaw” Johnson started a new journey on July 29, 2022. Randy was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1961, the second son of Harold Dale Johnson II and Hollie Rhuenia Allmaker. He spent his early years in Vienna, a few years in Wirt County, then in...
Obituary: Lockhart, Patty
Patty Lockhart was called home to be with her lord on August 6, 2022. Pat was born in Parkersburg, WV, on December 11, 1933, to Rosco and Goldie Smith. She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1951. Resided in Florida for 25 years, where she was employed by OPM as a property manager. Retired in 1997, moved back to Wirt County for 15 years on the old homestead, then moved back to Florida in 2012 to be with Family. Her great love was being with family, boating on the Withlacoochee River, grilling out, and having fire pit chats. Loved the beach and spending time with my grandchildren. A Tampa Bay Rays fan. Pat never forgot her WV heritage. When in Florida joined, a friend from church told her about WV Society Club, where Pat also became membership director.
Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley
Peggy Jo Bentley Jones, 90, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 6, 1932, in New Camp, KY, a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Edith Mae Stair Bentley. Peggy was a Pharmacy Tech. She attended Faith Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her church family, loved to bake, and enjoyed going to the beach and being with her children and grandchildren.
Obituary: Hadding, Larry E.
Larry E. Hadding, age 57, of Groveport, OH, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 10, 1964, in Lima, OH, a son of the late Victor Paul Sr. and Grace Sydenia Miller Hadding. He was a 1982 Graduate of...
Obituary: Moore, Sr., Fred D.
Fred D. Moore, Sr., 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Marietta City Schools superintendent gets ready for new start and district
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Starting first year here, getting to know all of the administrators this week and finding out where we are in curriculum adoptions,” says Marietta City Schools superintendent, Brad Silvus. “We’ve got several new curriculums that we are in place and ready to move forward with.”
“There’s only one answer and that’s Little Hocking E.M.S.”
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Township Trustees held an informational meeting Monday at 3:30 P.M. at the Washington County Courthouse. The meeting was called by the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department to discuss contract negations for daytime E.M.S service. A levee passed in May 2021 with the intent to...
Obituary: Reed, Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William
Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William Reed, 76, peacefully went home with Jesus early Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1945, in Cherbourg, Normandy, France. He was the first child and only son of William and Liliane Jourdan Reed. Raised primarily in Parkersburg, he graduated from...
Obituary: Kiggans, Edward Bodie
Edward Bodie Kiggans, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 5:34 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 1, 1935, at Archers Fork, a son of Clarence and Lucille West Kiggans. Bodie was retired from American Cyanamid/Cytec and had served during Korea in the...
Obituary: McDonald, Mildred J.
Mildred J. McDonald, 86, of Belpre, gained her Heavenly wings on July 27, 2022, joining her Father, William Andrew, and Mother Edna Mae Hayes, oldest daughter Linda Robinson (Glen), oldest son William “Bill” Maxson (Monique), youngest daughter Betty Bryant (David) and youngest son Frederick “Lil Bro Fred” Maxson (Lynn) in a Heavenly reunion like no other!
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday after a vehicle pursuit with Sheriff’s deputies in the Medina area of Jackson County, West Virginia. According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, a felony.
Ritchie County HS installing new turf fields and eight-lane track
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County High School is getting a new look for its athletics facilities. The high school is in the process of installing new turf fields -- including the football, baseball and softball fields -- and an eight-lane track for its athletics. The school’s athletic director, Chris...
Obituary: Lauer, Thelma L.
Thelma L. Lauer (The Pie Lady) of Whipple passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 10, 1934, in Marietta daughter of the late Clement and Monie Stewart Martin. Thelma was a founding member of the Fearing Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., one...
Obituary: McKee, Mary Ella
Mary Ella McKee, 95, of Millstone, WV, was greeted by her Savior and Friend, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:25 p.m. Mary was known as “Granny Kee,” a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was born in Lockney, WV, on September 16, 1926. In her early years, Mary attended both Normantown High School and Calhoun High School, graduating from Calhoun in 1944. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for the West Virginia University Extension Agency in Gilmer County, WV, until her marriage to Gordon D. McKee on January 12, 1947. Gordon was her high school sweetheart, best friend, and the love of her life. They were married for 66 full and love-filled years until Gordon’s passing in September 2013. Mary was a Christian. She and Gordon lived out their relationship with Christ faithfully for 30 years as members of Albert’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Sand Ridge, WV. Mary served there as a teacher and treasurer, as well as in various other offices during time there. She was a devoted homemaker and was well known for her ability to prepare amazing dinners for her immediate and extended family. Mary loved birds, and her favorite was the Eastern Bluebird. She also dearly loved camping, trout fishing mountain streams with her husband, and expressing her creative side as a member of the “Home Maker’s Circle.”
Obituary: Babcock, Brenda
Brenda Babcock, 68, of Palestine, WV, passed away at her home following an extended illness. She is the daughter of the late William and Bertha Ayers Davis of Newburgh, NY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Louis Ayers and Jamie Petrocini. Meeting when they were...
Football Frenzy First Look: Williamstown Yellowjackets
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Williamstown Yellowjackets discuss their first week with pads on as well as what their biggest motivation is for this upcoming season. The Yellowjackets have built a great bond together in their locker room, and each player knows that they...
