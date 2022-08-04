Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. I am writing this on the day of the primary elections, complete with my “I Voted” sticker on the left pocket of my shirt. I am proud to say that I exercised my right to vote, and, in my mind, I made all the right choices. To my knowledge I have participated in every election since I turned 18, and I intend to exercise it every opportunity I get for the rest of my life.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO