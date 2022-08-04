ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JC Post

JCHS celebrates Back to School

Games, band performances, food and just reuniting with old friends were all part of the Back to School Carnival at Junction City High School Thursday evening. The event was held at Blue Jay Stadium a few days ahead of the new school year. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent of...
JC Post

High school Fall sports season approaches

High school fall sports practices begin next Monday. This past Monday evening Junction City High School officials reviewed fall sports procedures for students, parents and guardians. Randall Zimmerman is beginning his 29th season as the head football coach at JCHS. The first day of practice will include arrival of players...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

School zone warning flashers are on in Junction City

Junction City Public Works has turned on the school zone warning flashers as a reminder that school will soon be in session. The flashers will be turned on all week as a reminder for motorists that area schools will be in session starting Tuesday, Aug. 16th and to obey the 20 mph school speed zones.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Fish & Game Association members meet Monday

Geary County Fish & Game Association will host their annual fish fry at the organization's August membership meeting Monday evening. The meal will begin about 6 p.m. Those who attend should bring side dishes and desserts enough to feed their family and guests. After the meeting there will be a short meeting, presentation of Junior Trap League awards and awards from the High School Clays spring season.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

County approves interlocal agreement on hospital improvements funding

Geary County Commissioners have approved an interlocal agreement dealing with an upcoming revenue bond issue for the hospital in Junction City. Geary County plans to issue revenue bonds, in part to make repairs that will be needed for the current Geary Community Hospital facility. They are needed for the lease agreement under which Stormont Vail Health will assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Float Your Boat could move to an earlier date in 2023

The annual event where duc tape and cardboard are used to make boats for the Float Your Boat races could be moved to an earlier date next year. This year the event is scheduled on Saturday, Aug.20th at the South Boat Ramp at Milford State Park. But in many years blue green algae late in the summer can cause problems for the event.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Chamber will host a MAC breakfast Aug. 25

LTG. Ret. Perry Wiggins will serve as the speaker for the next Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Breakfast on Aug. 25th. Wiggins is currently the Executive Director of the Governor's Military Council. The breakfast will be held at the Milford Lake Conference Center at Acorn's Resort...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories

Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center

When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Scooter's Coffee will participate in Wounded Warriors Family Support

Scooter's Coffee will join the Wounded Warriors Family Support in supporting military members and their families for their courage, commitment and sacrifice. Through Aug. 12 at participating locations, including the Scooter's Coffee at 439 W. 6th Street in Junction City, customers can add $1 to their order. All proceeds will benefit WWFS.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Deputies work a two vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

A Sticker of Satisfaction

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. I am writing this on the day of the primary elections, complete with my “I Voted” sticker on the left pocket of my shirt. I am proud to say that I exercised my right to vote, and, in my mind, I made all the right choices. To my knowledge I have participated in every election since I turned 18, and I intend to exercise it every opportunity I get for the rest of my life.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 8

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are not available. Jon Buchanan III, Failure to appear, Arrested 8/5. Obed Herrera, Driving...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas home invasion burglary suspect drank a beer, ate a meal

Two Salina residents awoke Saturday morning to find a man in the residence who didn't belong there. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. South Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl awoke to find Michael James Haffner, 35, of Salina, inside the residence, Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning. The two told Haffner to leave and then called police.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Teenager injured in e-scooter crash, Sunday morning, in MHK

MANHATTAN - Around 6:15 am on Sunday, August 7th, Riley County Police Department, with assistance from Riley County EMS and the Manhattan Fire Department; responded to the 3500 block of Hudson Circle on the report of a e-scooter crash. When crews arrived on the scene they located 18-year old Dayana...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Petitions for Geary County Commission candidate are valid

Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has ruled that the independent nomination petitions for Trish Giordano for Geary County Commission District #1 are valid. So her name will appear on the general election ballot in November. Giordano is running as an Independent candidate against Republican Brad Roether for a four-year term...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

