JCHS celebrates Back to School
Games, band performances, food and just reuniting with old friends were all part of the Back to School Carnival at Junction City High School Thursday evening. The event was held at Blue Jay Stadium a few days ahead of the new school year. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent of...
High school Fall sports season approaches
High school fall sports practices begin next Monday. This past Monday evening Junction City High School officials reviewed fall sports procedures for students, parents and guardians. Randall Zimmerman is beginning his 29th season as the head football coach at JCHS. The first day of practice will include arrival of players...
School zone warning flashers are on in Junction City
Junction City Public Works has turned on the school zone warning flashers as a reminder that school will soon be in session. The flashers will be turned on all week as a reminder for motorists that area schools will be in session starting Tuesday, Aug. 16th and to obey the 20 mph school speed zones.
Geary County Fish & Game Association members meet Monday
Geary County Fish & Game Association will host their annual fish fry at the organization's August membership meeting Monday evening. The meal will begin about 6 p.m. Those who attend should bring side dishes and desserts enough to feed their family and guests. After the meeting there will be a short meeting, presentation of Junior Trap League awards and awards from the High School Clays spring season.
County approves interlocal agreement on hospital improvements funding
Geary County Commissioners have approved an interlocal agreement dealing with an upcoming revenue bond issue for the hospital in Junction City. Geary County plans to issue revenue bonds, in part to make repairs that will be needed for the current Geary Community Hospital facility. They are needed for the lease agreement under which Stormont Vail Health will assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
Float Your Boat could move to an earlier date in 2023
The annual event where duc tape and cardboard are used to make boats for the Float Your Boat races could be moved to an earlier date next year. This year the event is scheduled on Saturday, Aug.20th at the South Boat Ramp at Milford State Park. But in many years blue green algae late in the summer can cause problems for the event.
Chamber will host a MAC breakfast Aug. 25
LTG. Ret. Perry Wiggins will serve as the speaker for the next Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Breakfast on Aug. 25th. Wiggins is currently the Executive Director of the Governor's Military Council. The breakfast will be held at the Milford Lake Conference Center at Acorn's Resort...
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories
Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
Fort Riley’s Bow Slinger tournament is also a chance to Meet Your Army
The 4th Annual Bow Slinger event at Fort Riley is more than an archery tournament; it’s also a chance to meet your Army. The Aug. 20 event is open to the public and will feature activities for the whole family at Fort Riley’s Outdoor Adventure Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Scooter's Coffee will participate in Wounded Warriors Family Support
Scooter's Coffee will join the Wounded Warriors Family Support in supporting military members and their families for their courage, commitment and sacrifice. Through Aug. 12 at participating locations, including the Scooter's Coffee at 439 W. 6th Street in Junction City, customers can add $1 to their order. All proceeds will benefit WWFS.
Work progresses on a west side roundabout in Junction City
Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said Thursday that the Karns Drive portion of the K-18 - Karns Drive roundabout is projected to open next Friday, Aug. 12th. That location is the back entrance to nearby Junction City Middle School. K-18 has been opened for east and west traffic...
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
A Sticker of Satisfaction
Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. I am writing this on the day of the primary elections, complete with my “I Voted” sticker on the left pocket of my shirt. I am proud to say that I exercised my right to vote, and, in my mind, I made all the right choices. To my knowledge I have participated in every election since I turned 18, and I intend to exercise it every opportunity I get for the rest of my life.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 8
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are not available. Jon Buchanan III, Failure to appear, Arrested 8/5. Obed Herrera, Driving...
Kansas home invasion burglary suspect drank a beer, ate a meal
Two Salina residents awoke Saturday morning to find a man in the residence who didn't belong there. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. South Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl awoke to find Michael James Haffner, 35, of Salina, inside the residence, Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning. The two told Haffner to leave and then called police.
Teenager injured in e-scooter crash, Sunday morning, in MHK
MANHATTAN - Around 6:15 am on Sunday, August 7th, Riley County Police Department, with assistance from Riley County EMS and the Manhattan Fire Department; responded to the 3500 block of Hudson Circle on the report of a e-scooter crash. When crews arrived on the scene they located 18-year old Dayana...
Saturday morning stabbing leaves one dead in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY - Shortly before 2:30 am on Saturday August 6th, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. for the report of a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a stab wound, he was...
Petitions for Geary County Commission candidate are valid
Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has ruled that the independent nomination petitions for Trish Giordano for Geary County Commission District #1 are valid. So her name will appear on the general election ballot in November. Giordano is running as an Independent candidate against Republican Brad Roether for a four-year term...
