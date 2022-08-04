Detectives work to ID woman allegedly tied to theft of several TVs from Walmart

Related
Livingston deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
2 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Dollar General
Deputy finds 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle after pulling driver over for speeding in BR
Police: Couple arrested after dispute near retail store in Assumption Parish
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police search for Chevy SUV allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car fleeing from bullets crashes in downtown Baton Rouge over weekend
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
BR Police on alert to possible DWI incidents over weekend, at least 5 arrested Saturday
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old unresponsive in hotel, BRPD says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her own children was in custody battle, records show
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old
EFPSO, LSP investigating uptick in ATV thefts
Traffic stop at local RaceTrac ends with arrest of ‘known street racer’
Wanted Suspect Arrested on Two Counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder
State Police: Two drivers killed Saturday night in separate crashes on same Tangipahoa Parish highway
Judge revokes bond of mom arrested in 2-year-old’s overdose death
Three injured in overnight shooting on Plank Rd.
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1