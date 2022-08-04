Official: Ex Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez arrested

Read on www.wcn247.com
Ex FBI agent turns self in to face Puerto Rico criminal case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former FBI agent Mark Rossini, who was indicted in a corruption case against a former Puerto Rico governor, has turned himself into federal authorities in the U.S. territory, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Rossini’s attorney had reached out to authorities just days after former Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested. Rossini is charged with conspiracy, federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.
DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in 1982 California killing
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — DNA technology has helped investigators make an arrest in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed. A 75-year-old Hawaii man is in custody. The Mercury News reports Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale when she disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 1982. A delivery truck driver discovered her body among some bushes 100 yards away from the bus stop. The newspaper reported that Sunnyvale police arrested Gary Ramirez in Maui last week after they say his DNA matched the blood from Karen’s leather jacket and the 4-foot cinder block wall where the killer left her after stabbing her 59 times. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania are accused of fabricating records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County. They're accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents’ conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.
Man's death during police encounter leads to $5M settlement
Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black's family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the deal also requires improvements in police training and policies to be made by three towns that had officers involved in the deadly confrontation in 2018. The agreement doesn’t resolve the family’s claims against former Maryland chief medical examiner David Fowler and the state medical examiner’s office.
'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college
After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. Colleges from New Jersey to California have expanded summer bridge programs aiming to get students up to speed in math and English before they arrive this fall. Experts say it's clear remote instruction caused learning setbacks, most sharply among Black and Hispanic students. The stakes are high: Research shows that students who start college a step behind are less likely to graduate.
