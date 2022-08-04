Read on www.newscentermaine.com
Maine Things To Do: Skowhegan State Fair, Topsham Fair & Maine Red Hot Dog Festival
Looking for something to do? There are a whole bunch of events happening around our state the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 15.
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
Andrea Scholten, of St. Albans, took to Facebook to share her cat's journey. Before she knew it, Delilah the stowaway quickly became an Oshkosh star.
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival to take over downtown Dexter after two-year hiatus
The one-day event is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus. It will feature live music, vendors, and, of course, the famous red snappahs!
How Maine teachers are preparing for the upcoming school year amid record inflation
Teachers often need to dip into their own wallets to buy school supplies. But as costs increase amid record inflation, the back-to-school pinch is tighter than ever.
This week ahead: August 8, 2022
A new Maine state law takes effect, revisiting Bangor's flavored tobacco ban, and the Topsham Fair returns. Here's a look at your week.
Yes, you probably received a polio vaccination as a child
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported a case of polio in a Rockland County resident on July 21, 2022, marking the first case in the U.S. in nearly a decade. Health officials in the state are now warning of “potential community spread” of the virus based on...
