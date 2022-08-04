International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) stock fell 3.50% (As on August 9, 11:44:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. On a comparable basis, currency neutral sales increased 11%, led by double-digit growth in Nourish and Pharma Solutions. Income before taxes on a reported basis for the second quarter was $130 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA for the second quarter was $700 million, an increase of 3% from $679 million in the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA increased 7%, which is driven by pricing actions and productivity gains. Cash flow from operations at the end of the second quarter was $(100) million, and free cash flow defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures totaled $(336) million, principally due to higher inventory value as a result of inflationary pressures. Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA at the end of the second quarter was 4.4x.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO