AdaptHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights
AdaptHealth AHCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AdaptHealth posted an EPS of $0.09. Revenue was up $110.60 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Crypto exchange Coinbase analytics program, Coinbase Tracer, will provide the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) with data about crypto users, including their “historical geo tracking data” and transaction history, according to a contract obtained by watchdog group Tech Inquiry,. Coinbase released its second quarter earnings on...
NASDAQ
Sitio Royalties (STR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Sitio Royalties (STR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -41.79%. A quarter...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings
Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings
Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
Recap: HCI Group Q2 Earnings
HCI Group HCI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HCI Group reported an EPS of $-0.71. Revenue was up $24.42 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Recap: Alto Ingredients Q2 Earnings
Alto Ingredients ALTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alto Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 222.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $64.08 million from the same...
Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) topline grows 7%
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) stock fell 3.50% (As on August 9, 11:44:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. On a comparable basis, currency neutral sales increased 11%, led by double-digit growth in Nourish and Pharma Solutions. Income before taxes on a reported basis for the second quarter was $130 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA for the second quarter was $700 million, an increase of 3% from $679 million in the prior-year period. On a comparable basis, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA increased 7%, which is driven by pricing actions and productivity gains. Cash flow from operations at the end of the second quarter was $(100) million, and free cash flow defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures totaled $(336) million, principally due to higher inventory value as a result of inflationary pressures. Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA at the end of the second quarter was 4.4x.
Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings
ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
Benzinga
Viatris (VTRS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Viatris VTRS came out with quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.64%. A quarter ago,...
Recap: Patria Investments Q2 Earnings
Patria Investments PAX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Patria Investments missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $23.40 million from the same...
SI-BONE: Q2 Earnings Insights
SI-BONE SIBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SI-BONE missed estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $3.39 million from the same period last...
