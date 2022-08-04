Hunter Renfrow gets roasted by new teammate Davante Adams for ordering the smallest Uber ever

It’s going to be a tough season in Bears-land. Initially there seemed to be cause for optimism—Matt Nagy was gone, Justin Fields was entering year two, wide receiver reinforcements had arrived—but all of that evaporated in the span of 48 hours. On Saturday, new wideout N’Keal Harry went down with what was described as a “severe” ankle injury. On Tuesday, all-pro linebacker Roquan Smith formerly requested a trade. Then, as if that sh*t sandwich (plus ongoing stadium drama that threatens to uproot the team from Chicago altogether) weren’t enough, this clip surfaced on the interweb for every hater, doomer, gloomer, and Packers fan to see. Ladies and gentlemen, viewer discretion is advised.

