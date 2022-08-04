K-State launches effort to support growth of meat processors in Kansas

Read on jcpost.com
North America's largest wheat protein plant is in Kansas
PHILLIPSBURG – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday joined Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg that will be the largest wheat protein producer in North America within two years, according to a media release from her office.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter...
How misinformation impacted the Kansas primary
With the primary behind us, KSNT News looked at the role misinformation could have had on voters.
NDAs bar Kansas lawmakers from speaking about Panasonic factory details for years
Nondisclosure agreements bar Kansas lawmakers from publicly discussing details of the largest economic development deal in state history until 2024, according to records obtained by The Star. Some details will remain secret indefinitely. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced last month that Panasonic had chosen De Soto as the location of...
Missouri Dems turn to Kan. to help pay for abortions
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri this week wrote to the Democratic Kansas and Illinois governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients. Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Kansas and Illinois to apply for Medicaid waivers...
Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
What the national analysis of Kansas left out
ANALYSIS — If you followed the coverage of the Aug. 2 Kansas abortion vote, you probably were surprised by the result, which ended up protecting abortion rights in what was often referred to as a “ruby red” state. But you might not have been so stunned if...
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas
GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
County approves interlocal agreement on hospital improvements funding
Geary County Commissioners have approved an interlocal agreement dealing with an upcoming revenue bond issue for the hospital in Junction City. Geary County plans to issue revenue bonds, in part to make repairs that will be needed for the current Geary Community Hospital facility. They are needed for the lease agreement under which Stormont Vail Health will assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
D.A.R.E. Graduates 18 New Officers at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
18 new D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers graduated this week from the D.A.R.E. Officer Training at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program is a two-week course designed using current educational philosophies and principles that enhance the transfer of decision-making and critical thinking skills. Program graduates received...
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
KU’s Ky Thomas opens up on decision to return home
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alum Ky Thomas originally went to Minnesota to play running back for the Gophers. After a year of playing time, he decided to come back home. “Coming back home was a big thing for me,” Thomas said. “I got siblings and a lot of family.” But it wasn’t all about […]
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
Kansas 2022 farm real estate value and cash rent report
Kansas' farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, increased from 2021, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farm real estate value for 2022 averaged $2,630 per acre, up $530 per acre (up 25 percent) from last year. Cropland value increased...
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
