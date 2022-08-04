Too Much Talent? AGT Decides Saratoga County Singer Won’t Be Live!

Read on q1057.com
‘Life-Changing’ Reality TV Star Coming to the Capital Region! But When?
A reality television personality is taking her show on the road, and it's coming to the Capital Region. Theresa Caputo has been publicly connecting people with their deceased relatives for well over a decade. Despite her long-time reality show, 'Long Island Medium', coming to an end in 2019, Caputo is still providing her service to people around the country.
Capital Region Casting Call! Want To Be In HBO’s The Gilded Age?
According to WGNA, filming of HBO series, The Gilded Age, is about to get underway around the Capital Region. Locations in Albany and Troy have been scouted, trucks filled with gear have rolled into the area!. What's left to do? How about a casting call to be in the series?...
Actor who Plays ‘The Flash’ Arrested An Hour From Albany
Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Can a married person attend a wedding without their spouse?
"My wife and I received wedding invitations from two different friends on the same day in two different cities. I thought the obvious decision would be for us to go to the weddings separately but my wife refuses." Do you think they have to go to one, together?
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
After months of location scouting, extra casting, and anticipation, HBO's The Gilded Age has officially begun filming its second season in Upstate New York. The period piece, from the creator of Downton Abbey, heavily used Troy as its backdrop for feuding socialites in 1880s NYC in season one. As the...
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Best restaurants in Pittsfield, according to Tripadvisor
From Italian to Asian to Spanish food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Pittsfield. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 100 places to eat in the city.
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
Bud’s on Jay opens second location in Green Island
Bud's on Jay, a coffee shop in Schenectady, has opened its second location in the Capital Region. The new shop, named Bud's on the Hudson, is located at Starbuck Island Apartments.
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
newyorkalmanack.com
Free Concerts Begin Tuesday At Saratoga Battlefield
On August 9th at noon, The McKrells will bring their rousing brand of Bluegrass to the park. Bluegrass Now magazine described the band as follows: “Traditional suits-and-ties bluegrass The McKrells are not…Yes, it’s Grass, mostly, but there’s a lilt to the tunes, a bouncing drive to the melodies, and here and there a touch of melancholy that seems to go hand in hand with the Celtic folk persona.”
Capital Region KFC Offering Free Chicken for a Year!
For some, KFC is an addiction - of which I can relate. Three boneless strips, mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of coleslaw is all it takes to bring on the euphoria you can only get when ordering a KFC meal. So yeah, it's kinda like a drug and this new offer may be your overdose.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
WNYT
Jumpin’ Jacks closes for second day due to heat
The heat caused a Capital Region staple to close for the second day in a row. Jumpin’ Jacks in Scotia closed all day on Monday. They were also closed Sunday due to the heat. They plan to reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
‘The Gilded Age’ on location in the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august.
