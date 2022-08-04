ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K. SVOD Access Declines, BARB Survey Reveals – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

STREAMING

The number of U.K. households with access to a subscription video-on-demand ( SVOD ) service has declined, the Establishment Survey for the second quarter of 2022 by BARB , the U.K. television audience measurement currency, has revealed. In Q2 2022, 19.19 million U.K. homes (67% of households) had access to an SVOD service, a decrease of 382,000, or almost 2%, from 19.57 million in Q1 2022.

Some 17.08 million homes (60%) had access to Netflix in Q2, down 206,000, or just over 1%, from 17.29 million in Q1, while 12.76 million homes (45%) had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q2, a decrease of 589,000, or 4%, from 13.35 million in Q1. Meanwhile, 2.07 million homes (7%) had access to Sky’s streamer Now in Q2, a decline of 64,000, or almost 3%, from 2.13 million in Q1.

However, Disney+ and Apple TV+ displayed small gains. Some 6.62 million homes (23%) had access to Disney+ in Q1, an increase of 91,000 or just over 1%, from 6.53 million in Q1, while 1.61 million homes (6%) had access to Apple TV+ in Q1, up 43,000 or almost 3%, from 1.57 million in Q1.

BARB chief executive Justin Sampson said: “Our latest data confirm other sources which have reported declining subscription levels for SVOD services during the first half of 2022. We don’t ask households why they choose to add or drop subscriptions, although the sharp increase in energy prices in March/April must have been a catalyst for people to review all their monthly outgoings. The numbers we report today show SVOD services aren’t immune as households work hard to make ends meet.”

AUDIOBOOKS

Amazon-owned premium audio storytelling platform Audible has teamed with “1917” filmmaker Sam Mendes , who will executive produce audio dramas of three Charles Dickens books. The first instalment in the collection will be a reimagining of “Oliver Twist,” featuring a diverse British cast, releasing on Audible in November 2022, with a further two titles to follow in 2023.

COMMISSION

Zinc Media ‘s factual specialist Brook Lapping has been commissioned by BBC Two for “Afghanistan: Getting Out” (2 x 60′), which documents the 20-year challenge of how Western Allies tried to withdraw from Afghanistan, culminating in the disastrous events of Aug. 2021, when the Taliban entered Kabul. Only those who were in the room when the key decisions were taken will tell the story.

“Afghanistan: Getting Out” was commissioned for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer by Gian Quaglieni. It is executive produced by Greg Sanderson for Brook Lapping at Zinc Media and produced and directed by Jack MacInnes. It has been pre-sold to Histoire TV (France), VPRO (Netherlands), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark) and YLE (Finland). The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios Distribution.

VIP+ Analysis: How a Changing SVOD Market Impacts Streamers

AWARDS

Three awards of £20,000 ($24, 217) each will be given to emerging U.K. film creatives who demonstrate originality and risk taking and want to explore a new dynamic to their work at the new BFI and Chanel Filmmaker Awards: Celebrating Creative Audacity . Oscar-winning actor, BFI Fellow and Chanel ambassador Tilda Swinton will chair the jury for the award, alongside BFI CEO Ben Roberts, Marie-Louise Khondji, producer and founder of Le Cinema Club and Edward Enninful, British Vogue editor-in-chief.

A shortlist of up to seven creatives, with a focus on underrepresented voices, will be reviewed by the awards jury. At least one of the awards will be given to a filmmaker identifying as female/non-binary and the projects that renders a filmmaker eligible will need to meet BFI diversity Standards. Swinton will reveal the winners on stage at the BFI’s fundraising gala Luminous on Sept. 29.

REPRESENTATION

“Ten Percent” director Jessica Swale has joined “Gangs of London” production company Pulse Films ‘ directors roster for global representation. Swale has credits and accolades across theater, film and television, including her debut feature film “Summerland,” starring Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Tom Courtenay.

ATTRACTIONS

Malta Film Commission has launched “Jurassic World” attractions in the towns Valletta, Birgu and Mellieħa. The initiative aims at improving screen tourism as well as family tourism. “Jurassic World Dominion” by Colin Trevorrow was partly shot in Malta in 2021. The attractions can be visited until the end of summer. The Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo said, quoted by Malta Independent, that the initiative will serve as a platform for Malta to continue being an attractive destination in the world of cinema and tourism.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.

