Read on jcpost.com
Related
School zone warning flashers are on in Junction City
Junction City Public Works has turned on the school zone warning flashers as a reminder that school will soon be in session. The flashers will be turned on all week as a reminder for motorists that area schools will be in session starting Tuesday, Aug. 16th and to obey the 20 mph school speed zones.
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
Teenager injured in e-scooter crash, Sunday morning, in MHK
MANHATTAN - Around 6:15 am on Sunday, August 7th, Riley County Police Department, with assistance from Riley County EMS and the Manhattan Fire Department; responded to the 3500 block of Hudson Circle on the report of a e-scooter crash. When crews arrived on the scene they located 18-year old Dayana...
WIBW
Commissioners approve request to build a water tower
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan road work prompts detours
MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford
The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
WIBW
Emporia crash sends 1 woman to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Emporia sent one woman to the hospital Saturday evening. KVOE reports that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officials were called to the intersection of W 15th and Industrial Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. According to the Emporia Police...
Requested charges for Gypsum man include kidnapping, agg. battery
GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery after an incident Friday afternoon that ended in Park City. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Theodore Clovis Meadows, Jr., 46, of Gypsum, and a 35-year-old rural Saline County woman were at Meadows' residence in Gypsum Friday afternoon when Meadows said he wanted to go to Wichita. The woman said she didn't want to go, so Meadows allegedly told her that they should go to the pop machine in downtown Gypsum to get something to drink and discuss the trip. The woman agreed, but Meadows didn't stop his 2005 Ford F150 in downtown Gypsum and instead headed south to Canton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
County approves interlocal agreement on hospital improvements funding
Geary County Commissioners have approved an interlocal agreement dealing with an upcoming revenue bond issue for the hospital in Junction City. Geary County plans to issue revenue bonds, in part to make repairs that will be needed for the current Geary Community Hospital facility. They are needed for the lease agreement under which Stormont Vail Health will assume oversight of the hospital on Jan. 1.
McPherson man arrested on multiple charges
A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
20 residents evacuated due to gas leak in MHK
MANHATTAN - Shortly after 8:00 am, Monday, August 8th, crews from Manhattan Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of Little Kitten Avenue in northwest Manhattan on the report of a gas leak. Twenty residents in the 1600 block were evacuated from their homes as a precaution until the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
KVOE
Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue
A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
Work progresses on a west side roundabout in Junction City
Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said Thursday that the Karns Drive portion of the K-18 - Karns Drive roundabout is projected to open next Friday, Aug. 12th. That location is the back entrance to nearby Junction City Middle School. K-18 has been opened for east and west traffic...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
Salina teen arrested for alleged attempts to solicit others to harm stepfather
A Salina teen was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attempted to solicit acquaintances to do harm to his stepfather. Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning that a 43-year-old Salina man was notified by other people that Joseph T. Moran, 18, Salina, was attempting to solicit acquaintances to do bodily harm to the 43-year-old with an edged weapon. The solicitation attempts were made via social media.
ksal.com
Salina Burglar Eats Food, Drinks Beer
Two young women awoke to find a man eating and drinking in their kitchen Saturday morning. Patrol Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 800 block of West South around 9:30am to the report of an intruder. The women yelled at the man to leave...
1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0