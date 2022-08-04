Rain returns today, with an isolated stronger storm possible

Read on www.wbko.com
Showers and storms are more likely today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be warm and humid today, but afternoon showers could cool us down. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on today; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall!
Two More Unsettled Days!
A sizzling start to the week
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
Kelly Dean LIVE for Tasty Tuesday
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting. BGISD discusses upcoming school year at recent board meeting.
Warren RECC sends supplies to Eastern KY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC, along with several of its partners, loaded up several trucks and vehicles with supplies to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. The trucks rolled out around 7 a.m. Saturday. Warren RECC said they were motivated to help our neighbors in...
Warren County Public Schools raise over $20,000 in donations for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools rallied the community this morning to collect gift cards for schools and families affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. More than $20,000 was raised in the donation drive. Tents were set up at each of the district’s four high schools...
Countdown to Kickoff: Glasgow Scotties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Glasgow Scotties led by head coach Jeff Garmon Sr. 2021 the Scotties saw one of their most successful seasons in years past. They opened the year with a 56-0 blowout loss to Woodford County and came back winning 12 straight games making it all the way to the state semifinals in Class 4A before losing to Paducah Tilghman 39-20 one game short of the state championship at Kroger Field.
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Landree Button
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
Tri-Five Nationals Welcome Party Aug. 10th
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting. BGISD discusses upcoming school year at recent board meeting. Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT.
BGISD announces additions for the 2022 school year, BGHS construction update
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Independent School District has been working throughout the summer to enhance safety plans and provide a better environment for students and staff. The Board of Education discussed major topics for the upcoming school year. A hearing was held prior to the Board...
Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
VIDEO: Warren County Youth Football League registration now open
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Youth Football League is having mobile registrations across Bowling Green. In person registrations will be held at Warren Central, Bowling Jr. High, Parker Bennet-Curry and Bristow Elementary throughout the month. WCYFL seeks to provide an opportunity for all the youth of Warren...
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest. Cornhole For A Cause Tournament to Help Local Programs. National Soap Box Racing Championship Racers practice at Phil Moore Park.
Luke Brown’s return to Bowling Green is a “dream come true”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greensboro outfielder Luke Brown’s homecoming is something he says is beyond his imagination. “Growing up, if you asked me and thought I would’ve played here [at Bowling Green Ballpark], I would’ve called you crazy,” Brown said with a humble grin. Brown’s...
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Taylor at 8:35 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022, charging him with first degree burglary of a home on Deerlick Road in Lewisburg on August 1, 2022. Taylor is also charged with 4th degree assault and criminal mischief. He’s...
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs. On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.
Ten Hilltoppers Named Easton/NFC All-America Scholar-Athletes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball had 10 members named 2021-22 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athletes and the team was recognized for its 3.55 overall team GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. Maddie Bowlds, Jessica Bush, Bailey Curry, Randi Drinnon, Savannah Fierke, Katie Gardner, Shelby Nunn, Maddie...
