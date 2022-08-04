Rain returns today, with an isolated stronger storm possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a hot start to the week, but big changes are on the way. Showers and storms look likely Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm today, otherwise it stays hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on Tuesday; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall.

