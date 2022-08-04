Column: Where are they now? San Diegans who beat the odds

Singer Rick Lyon fell on hard times after he lost his regular gig at the Imperial Steakhouse cocktail lounge as the pandemic shuttered the evening entertainment scene.

Through the generosity of friends and a GoFundMe campaign launched a few months ago, the 73-year-old's keyboard is now out of storage, reconditioned and back in action.

On July 26, he made a triumphant comeback appearance at the Whistle Stop Bar in South Park.

Plans are for him to play there the second Tuesday evening of every month starting Aug. 9.

Lyon made his second comeback performance Monday at The Tower Bar in City Heights, where he opened for Lady Dottie and the Diamonds.

"It was fantastic; better than we'd hoped for," says The Tower Bar owner Mick Rossler. He is asking Lyon to return to open for Lady Dottie each Monday in August (except for Aug. 8 which already was booked).

"Almost everyone who came in to see him had great memories of watching him play in the past," Rossler says.

"It feels good to be back into it again," Lyon told me just before his Tower Bar show. "I'm a little bit rusty, but we're working that out." He posts performance updates on his ricklyonpianoman account on Instagram.

Fans from his 16 years of singing and playing keyboard at the Imperial Steakhouse (formerly Imperial House) near Balboa Park, and from years of private parties, showed up to dance to his interpretations of Billy Joel, Creedence Clearwater, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Steely Dan, Van Morrison and many other legends.

"We had a huge crowd. It was great," says Lyon of the Whistle Stop show. While he didn't get any welcome-back bouquets, "They tipped real well, so that's better than flowers," he says. Lyon is making do with a plastic tip jug for now, but he intends to upgrade to a glass one.

More than $40,000 has been raised so far through a GoFundMe campaign started by Grossmont High School teacher and part-time musician Jeremy Cooke, who, with the assistance of other musician friends, is trying to help Lyon get back on his feet.

The contributions have been used to cover Lyon's living expenses, repair his car (in which he had been living), purchase a van and a gym membership, which gives him access to running water and hot showers.

"He nailed it. It was above and beyond what everyone had hoped for," Cooke says of the July 26 gig. "The energy in the room was terrific." The bar was packed, and people partied and danced throughout the 8-to-10:30 p.m. show.

"It was such a good fit we’d welcome being Rick’s home bar — his residency," says Whistle Stop Bar owner Sam Chammas, proposing monthly Tuesday performances by Lyon.

The free show attracted a capacity crowd of 150 to 200 customers. Chammas's happiest takeaways were the number of folks dancing, singing and shouting along with Lyon and the wide range of ages — from 21 to 71.

"It's a super feel-good story of human kindness and artists looking out for other artists," Chammas says. "With a lot of venues closing, younger musicians sought out Rick and wanted to find a happy ending to a bit of misfortune."

More helping hands: Good-hearted people also came through for a 95-year-old woman who, after a lifetime of helping others, could no longer afford her retirement home in San Marcos.

Brookdale Senior Living, which ran the facility where she lived, found her a smaller, less-expensive room in another of its retirement centers in Clairemont, where she can continue producing her artwork.

Since the story of Patricia Barnett's plight was published here on June 30, she has sold four more of her original landscapes and was commissioned by a San Diegan to paint a pet portrait.

Her future is looking much brighter, and grateful relatives are firming up ways to meet the much lower $1,700 monthly deficit she now faces.

"I can't even begin to describe how grateful we all are," says her son, Scott Barnett, a former San Diego school board member and past head of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

"The support and kindness sent mom's way has been heartwarming."

The edible billboard: When a billboard promoting U.S. unity with Ukraine was removed prematurely from its perch along Harbor Drive east of Petco Park, the sign company promised to find a suitable replacement site.

The 24-foot-wide billboard recently was re-erected in the Midway District overlooking Midway Drive north of Kemper Street.

It turned out to be a sweet deal.

The colorful sign, which bears a riveting portrait of Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accented in blue and gold hues, is now visible above the roof of a store that makes custom chocolates.

Camille and Daniel McKenna, owners of Mission Heights Chocolates, lost no time in creating an edible chocolate tribute to the "We Stand with Ukraine" campaign.

They are contributing to the effort by selling custom-wrapped chocolate bars for $5 each to raise money for the beleaguered nation.

"I’m all about community and teaching my kids we are part of a greater world, and we need to be active in it," Camille says. She was helped in the impromptu candy bar project by her son and daughter, ages 9 and 15, and by her stepson, 25.

She is selling the chocolate bars in her shop at 3640 Midway Drive and will be adding them to its website offerings.

The billboard is part of the San Diego-based Spirit of Liberty Foundation's friend- and fund-raising drive to keep the spotlight on Ukraine.

A vehicle wrapped with the "We Stand with Ukraine" message will leave on a cross-country drive beginning with a 1 p.m. send-off today in front of the Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park.

After numerous stops, the Ukraine "Drive for Freedom" will culminate in three weeks in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .