Bethel, NY

WestfairOnline

Storm King Art Center to undergo $45M upgrade

The Storm King Art Center in New Windsor will undergo a $45 million transformative renovation this autumn. According to a report in The Art Newspaper, the 500-acre sculpture park upstate New York is seeking to update its visitor experience – 222,000 people visited last year – and environmental biodiversity. Several prominent architecture and landscape design firms will be involved in the project, including the Dublin-based firm Heneghan Peng Architects, the New York-based WXY Architecture and Urban Design, and the landscape architecture firm Reed Hilderbrand, which is based in New Haven and in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
WestfairOnline

Poughkeepsie fence installer implicated in Florida Ponzi scheme

The owner of a Poughkeepsie fencing company who recently filed for bankruptcy protection apparently had a side gig lining up investors for a Florida fraud. Burton W. Wiand, a court-appointed receiver for Oasis International Group, a Longboat Key, Florida company that raised $84 million from nearly a thousand investors in a Ponzi scheme, sued Rocco Garbellano III Aug. 3 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Poughkeepsie. He is asking the court to block Garbellano from discharging a $350,000 court judgment that was levied in the Oasis case.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WestfairOnline

Former insurance building conversion starts coming online

The first phase of a project by The Center for Discovery to transform a building that formerly was the headquarters of Frontier Insurance in Rock Hill in Sullivan County into a state-of-the-art behavioral and health care facility has been completed. Empire State Development, which has been involved in helping finance the project, made the completion announcement.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Four local land trusts receive Nature Conservancy grants

Four Hudson Valley properties were among the 13 land trusts to receive funding in The Nature Conservancy in New York’s 2022 Resilient and Connected Network Grant Program. Now in its second year, the program awarded a total of $325,000 to promote conservation efforts. Each land trust received a $25,000 grant to fund their ecological protection efforts.
BEDFORD HILLS, NY
WestfairOnline

Kingston declares citywide drought emergency

Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble, along with city’s Water Department and the Board of Water Commissioners, have declared a drought emergency for all water customers. The city has enacted the first stage of mandatory water usage restrictions, which include the immediate fixing of leaking faucets, a temporary ban on washing vehicles except by a commercial washing operation that recycles 50% of the water used, and a temporary ban on washing property any means that is connected to or supplied by the Kingston Water Department.
KINGSTON, NY
WestfairOnline

ULSTER COUNTY UNITED WAY’S NEW APPOINTMENTS

Su Marcy has been promoted to president and CEO of United Way of Ulster County (UWUC) after nearly two decades serving the nonprofit as vice president since 2004. For the past 18 years, Marcy has overseen the agency’s fundraising and event planning, as well as program allocations and reviews for funded agencies. She has served…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
