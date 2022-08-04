Read on westfaironline.com
Storm King Art Center to undergo $45M upgrade
The Storm King Art Center in New Windsor will undergo a $45 million transformative renovation this autumn. According to a report in The Art Newspaper, the 500-acre sculpture park upstate New York is seeking to update its visitor experience – 222,000 people visited last year – and environmental biodiversity. Several prominent architecture and landscape design firms will be involved in the project, including the Dublin-based firm Heneghan Peng Architects, the New York-based WXY Architecture and Urban Design, and the landscape architecture firm Reed Hilderbrand, which is based in New Haven and in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Poughkeepsie fence installer implicated in Florida Ponzi scheme
The owner of a Poughkeepsie fencing company who recently filed for bankruptcy protection apparently had a side gig lining up investors for a Florida fraud. Burton W. Wiand, a court-appointed receiver for Oasis International Group, a Longboat Key, Florida company that raised $84 million from nearly a thousand investors in a Ponzi scheme, sued Rocco Garbellano III Aug. 3 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Poughkeepsie. He is asking the court to block Garbellano from discharging a $350,000 court judgment that was levied in the Oasis case.
California wellness brand The Ranch to open Tuxedo Park location
The Ranch, a California-based luxury health and wellness brand featuring results-oriented fitness programs, announced plans to open its first East Coast destination near Tuxedo Park. The Ranch Hudson Valley will be based at a 200-acre lakefront property featuring a historic 40,000-square-foot estate built in 1902 by J.P. Morgan for his...
Former insurance building conversion starts coming online
The first phase of a project by The Center for Discovery to transform a building that formerly was the headquarters of Frontier Insurance in Rock Hill in Sullivan County into a state-of-the-art behavioral and health care facility has been completed. Empire State Development, which has been involved in helping finance the project, made the completion announcement.
Four local land trusts receive Nature Conservancy grants
Four Hudson Valley properties were among the 13 land trusts to receive funding in The Nature Conservancy in New York’s 2022 Resilient and Connected Network Grant Program. Now in its second year, the program awarded a total of $325,000 to promote conservation efforts. Each land trust received a $25,000 grant to fund their ecological protection efforts.
State intervenes on Spring Valley affordable housing complex facing foreclosure
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas announced the preservation of an affordable housing cooperative development in Rockland County that was in danger of foreclosure. According to a press release from James’ office, a two-year investigation into the property at...
New ice cream flavor created by children at Astor Learning Center
Rhinebeck-based Del’s Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Co. has teamed with the nonprofit Astor Services for Children & Families in the creation of a new ice cream flavor called “A Scoop of Joy.”. The new product was created in collaboration with the children of Astor Learning Center, who...
Walden equestrian and rescue center in rape case files for bankruptcy
An Orange County equestrian center that also shelters neglected and abused animals has filed for bankruptcy protection, in part because of a lawsuit that claims an 11-year-old girl was repeatedly raped at the farm. Helen Marie Simonsen Inc. petitioned U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains for Chapter 11 reorganization on...
Kingston declares citywide drought emergency
Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble, along with city’s Water Department and the Board of Water Commissioners, have declared a drought emergency for all water customers. The city has enacted the first stage of mandatory water usage restrictions, which include the immediate fixing of leaking faucets, a temporary ban on washing vehicles except by a commercial washing operation that recycles 50% of the water used, and a temporary ban on washing property any means that is connected to or supplied by the Kingston Water Department.
ULSTER COUNTY UNITED WAY’S NEW APPOINTMENTS
Su Marcy has been promoted to president and CEO of United Way of Ulster County (UWUC) after nearly two decades serving the nonprofit as vice president since 2004. For the past 18 years, Marcy has overseen the agency’s fundraising and event planning, as well as program allocations and reviews for funded agencies. She has served…
Polio virus detected in Rockland and Orange counties wastewater
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has identified the polio virus in wastewater samples collected in June and July from two geographically different locations in Orange County and in July samples from Rockland County. This report follows the news of a Rockland County resident contracting polio last month...
