The Storm King Art Center in New Windsor will undergo a $45 million transformative renovation this autumn. According to a report in The Art Newspaper, the 500-acre sculpture park upstate New York is seeking to update its visitor experience – 222,000 people visited last year – and environmental biodiversity. Several prominent architecture and landscape design firms will be involved in the project, including the Dublin-based firm Heneghan Peng Architects, the New York-based WXY Architecture and Urban Design, and the landscape architecture firm Reed Hilderbrand, which is based in New Haven and in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NEW WINDSOR, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO