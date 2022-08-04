How to Watch Bullet Train: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status

Read on www.ign.com
Jurassic World Dominion Blu-ray Release Will Feature 14 Minutes of Additional Footage
Jurassic World: Dominion is already a hefty 2 hours and 26 minutes, but a new extended release will bring the total runtime up to a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes. Universal has announced that the Blu-ray and 4K UHD physical release, as well as a new digital version, will come with 14 extra minutes of previously unreleased footage.
Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date Revealed Along With New Images
Cobra Kai will return on September 9, 2022, with the debut of Season 5. The upcoming season of the hit Netflix martial arts drama Cobra Kai will also see the return of Karate Kid 3 villain, Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan). That’s right – the sadistic karate-based villain who Terry Silver...
Prey: Full Breakdown and Ending Explained | Predator Canon Fodder
If it bleeds, we can kill it. Prey on Hulu takes The Predator franchise back to basics in a period tale pitting a deadly alien predator against Comanche warriors in the Great Plains of North America, 300 years ago. Does The Predator find a worthy hunt in what’s being touted as the species’ first hunt on Earth? Amber Midthunder stars as Naru, a fierce Comanche warrior who intends to force the issue. Join IGN host Clint Cage for Predator Canon Fodder, where he’ll explain that ending and throw in a few key Predator Easter Eggs we noticed.
The Sandman: What to Read After Watching the Netflix Series
At long last, DC’s seminal fantasy series The Sandman has received a live-action adaptation, and it’s a very good one. There’s just one problem - Season 1 only covers a small portion of the comic book series, and Netflix has yet to reveal whether The Sandman is getting a second season.
Delicious In Dungeon: Popular Monster-Eating Manga Finally Getting Anime Adaptation
An anime adaptation of popular manga Dungeon Meshi / Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoku Kui has been announced, with an official website and Twitter account. The new series will adapt the story of the Manga, where an RPG-style party of dungeon-crawling adventurers try to make their latest trip as cheap and efficient as possible, forgoing supplies and doing their best to make the monsters they fight into edible treats. The series also offers in-depth recipes for each of the opponents the characters encounter.
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Maneater - Official Trailer
What better place to drown your sorrows than an idyllic island paradise? That was the idea when Jesse’s friends convinced her to not let a broken engagement stand in the way of enjoying her prepaid honeymoon. Their sorrows weren’t the only thing going to drown on their trip, especially with a man-eating shark swimming just below the surface.
Which Upcoming Marvel Movie or TV Show Do You Most Want to See? Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Recently, in honor of Marvel Studios revealing a glimpse of the future of the MCU through 2025, we asked you to help us decide which upcoming movie or TV show you were most excited for. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty vs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade vs. Daredevil: Born Again, a winner has been chosen.
Top Anime Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows young Tanjiro who picks up the mantle of demon slayer on his quest to avenge his family and cure his sister. Since its 2019 U.S. premiere of season one, both the television series and movie gained ground among international anime fans, and Demon Slayer is now a wildly popular show in the mainstream.
Margaux - Official Trailer
What Margaux wants, she gets. As a group of seniors celebrate their final college days at a smart house, the house's highly advanced AI system, Margaux, begins to take on a deadly presence of her own. A carefree weekend of partying turns into a dystopian nightmare as they realize Margaux's plans to eliminate her tenants one way or another. Time begins to run out as the group desperately tries to survive and outsmart the smart home.
Digimon Survive Review
You ever see someone with massive, toned arms but embarrassingly scrawny legs? Digimon Survive is a little bit like that person: it overwhelmingly succeeds at being an entertaining visual novel, but completely skips leg day when it comes to its tedious tactics combat. Apart from some serious pacing problems, meeting Digimon Survive’s memorable characters and exploring the grim world they are in make the story at its center very enjoyable. But while this visual novel digivolves in the areas of storytelling and characterization, the slow and mind-numbingly simplistic turn-based combat system crammed into it comes close to spoiling that otherwise enjoyable tale entirely.
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
House of the Dragon Will Play With Game of Thrones' Version of History
House of the Dragon's Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnikelaborate on how their Game of Thrones prequel series deviates from the history of Westeros established in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
Gotham Knights: Designing Mr. Freeze, and Giving Him a Gang to Play With - IGN First
The key thing to know about Gotham Knights’ factions is that they aren’t just henchmen for a named villain. The gangs of enemies you’ll find across Gotham’s darkened streets are sorted into affiliations – with their own preferences of street crime and equipment – but they’re mercenaries, not cultists.
Better Call Saul Imagined as an Amazing Looking Game Boy Game
A group of talented Better Call Saul fans have created an impressive video imagining what the television series may look like if it were adapted into a Nintendo Game Boy game. Created by artist Lumpy Touch, along with 2bitcrook and branflakes, the video showcases the title screen, character select, and some gameplay from this hypothetical game. You can check out the intro of the project below, or take a full look at the video on YouTube.
Olivia Newton-John, Co-Star of Grease, Dies at 73
Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died today aged 73. Newton-John passed away surrounded by family and friends at her home in California according to a statement from her husband, John Easterling. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and...
“I Can’t Be Trusted” – Rosario Dawson Backtracks on Her Statements About the Punisher Reboot
Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson recently gave Marvel fans a heart attack, when she revealed that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in the MCU. The Claire Temple actress let it slip during a panel at C2E2, where she mentioned that she would love to act alongside Bernthal's family man-turned vigilante in Frank Castle, who made his debut during Season 2 of the Daredevil series.
Peter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Forget the Lord of the Rings Movies
The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson really wanted to forget making those movies. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 60-year-old filmmaker explained why he wanted to forget all about Middle-earth… and it was for a very good reason. “When we did The Lord of the...
Soulstice: The Final Preview
The Sacred City of Ilden is the perfect staging grounds for an apocalyptic attack by the nefarious Spawn of Chaos, an army of demonic creatures that happens to be swarming into the city through a giant Tear in the sky, not unlike Dragon Age Inquisition’s Fade Rift or Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ massive Space-Time Rift. None better to stop the invasion than the battle-hardened warrior Briar and her ghostly companion-slash-sister Lute, both of whom are Chimera; members of the mysterious Order of the Ashen Blade and the supposed heroes of this world. Things don’t exactly work out with the other Chimera, and you, playing as the dynamic duo, are left to vanquish the Spawn of Chaos by yourself – if not for the help of a few unlikely friends. This is the premise of Soulstice, an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game.
