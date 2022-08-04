Read on investorplace.com
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Soars on Zillow Deal
Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) are flying higher on the day, with OPEN stock up 20%. The move comes after the company issued its second-quarter results and a new multi-year deal with its rival, Zillow (NYSE:Z). This partnership comes after a bit of a bumpy start to the week. Opendoor...
Why Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Up 2,000% Today?
The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday at $4 and has since surged to the $90 level. Speculative buying appears to be at play alongside another Hong Kong-based company, AMTD Digital (HKD). On an otherwise down day in the market, some stocks are seeing incredible...
7 Undervalued Income Stocks to Buy for Safety
Add undervalued income stocks to your discount wish list as passive income can be crucially important in the rough waters ahead. Southwest Gas (SWX): Featuring a mix of relevance and multiple years of dividend increases, Southwest Gas is a solid idea to protect your portfolio. Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG): A relatively...
7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
After the July rate hike, investor sentiment is improving. As a result, these are attractive stocks to buy and hold now. Best Buy (BBY): Is well-positioned to benefit from its unparalleled status in the consumer electronics market. JinkoSolar (JKS): Well-positioned to get a big lift from strong demand for solar...
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
Joins us for a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!. Pre-market stock movers are the hot topic this morning as we cover all the latest news sending shares higher and lower on Monday!. Upcoming earnings reports, new contracts, clinical trials, and more have stocks moving this morning.
The 7 Best Stocks to Buy for August 2022
The best stocks to buy in August will all gain substantially more than the S&P 500. Nucor (NUE): Nucor continues to generate record results in 2022. Disney (DIS): The Parks business and Disney+ will keep momentum in August. Bath & Body Works (BBWI): It remains very cheap despite July’s significant...
Why Is FuboTV (FUBO) Stock Up 18% Today?
That's despite the company seeing mixed results for the period. FuboTV also announced strategic plans for its wagering platform. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock is climbing higher on Friday following the release of the streaming service’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. Helping out FUBO stock today is the...
5 Top Stocks Cathie Wood Bought This Week
Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) received a breath of fresh air this week. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) ended the period up over 12%. Wood did admit that she believes the U.S. is currently in a recession. However, the ETF manager also believes that growth stocks have bottomed, while inflation has peaked. She said:
March Forward with Security Superstar Palantir Technologies
Today we’re pitting analyst against analyst, as one Wall Street expert seems to like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) while another is decidedly cautious. At the same time, PLTR stock could get a nice boost as it secures a deal with the U.S. military that’s worth many millions of dollars.
The 7 Best Dividend Stocks for Passive Income
VF Corp (VFC): This apparel conglomerate's unique approach has kept it humming through all economic conditions. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): This REIT's superior commercial real estate helps it stand above its rivals. Realty Income (O): This triple-net least REIT provides attractive monthly income. Chevron (CVX): Chevron's LNG investments take...
Why Is Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Powering Up Today?
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock rose overnight on expectations of an energy deal in Congress and a sales agreement with LNG supplier New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). PLUG stock rose 20% after Sen. Joe Manchin signed on to climate legislation last month. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support the bill, announced late on Aug. 4, seems to assure passage.
What Is Going on With Carvana (CVNA) Stock Today?
The company missed on revenues and profit but managed to impress investors with higher profit margins and sales volume. On track for its strongest day in years, CVNA stock is still down 80% year-to-date (YTD). Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is soaring today, up 40% this afternoon after the company’s second-quarter earnings...
Pay Less Now or Pay More Later for PayPal Stock
Payments processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently made headlines as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a position in PYPL stock. The firm is likely trying to influence the company. Also, investors are digesting a strong Q2 earnings release from earlier this week. Earnings season is charging ahead like a bull. There...
IRBT Stock Alert: 6 Things to Know About the Amazon iRobot Buyout Deal
This has Amazon paying $61 per share for IRBT stock. The total value of the deal is $1.7 billion. Irobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the Roomba-maker announced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is buying the company. Let’s go over everything investors in IRBT stock need to know about...
LooBr Price Predictions: How High Can the LOOBR Crypto Go?
That's despite any recent news concerning the non-fungible-tokens-(NFTs)-focused crypto. Instead, increasing interest in social media seems to be behind today's rise. LooBr (LOOBR-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as crypto traders wonder how high a recent rally can take the token. The increase in LOOBR Friday comes despite...
What Is Going on With Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Today?
Shares are seeing heavy trading compared to their daily average trading volume. Up more than 25% as of this writing, BBBY stock has been the target of meme traders all this week. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is soaring higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the...
7 Stocks to Avoid in a Recession
With recent indicators suggesting that the U.S. is in the middle of a downturn, interest regarding stocks to avoid in a recession has naturally picked up. Though contrarianism is an exciting concept, in many cases, it’s better not to fight the tape. Here, large-scale fundamentals along with common sense are your best friends.
FLOW Crypto Sees 45% Boost Thanks to Meta Platforms’ NFT Push
The Flow (FLOW-USD) network is seeing some of the biggest price movement the crypto market has experienced in months. With prices up by 45% this morning, FLOW crypto holders are surely jumping for joy. This massive upswing comes on the back of some help from the tech industry. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) can be thanked for Flow’s gains as it reaches further into the blockchain space.
The #1 Supercharged EV Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio
The EV market will grow by around 3X to 4X over the next decade. But the EV charging market will grow by 12X over that same stretch. There are two classifications of AC electric vehicle chargers – L1 (slow and affordable) and L2 (fast and expensive). Millions of L2...
