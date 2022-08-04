ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Storms possible through Friday evening & flooding a concern

By Meaghan Thomas
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Areas east of I-65 in Southern Kentucky will be under Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Friday.

ALERTS | Weather advisories in Middle Tennessee
There is a lack of forward motion with this line of rain and storms which means flooding will remain a concern through the remainder of the afternoon. A few communities in Muhlenberg County have seen over 5 inches of rain already this morning. Some could pick up an additional 1-3 inches this afternoon.

Rain and storms will continue through the afternoon and evening.

The risk for rain will continue at times through the weekend. If you are headed to the Grand Prix, you may have to dodge showers and storms at times.

