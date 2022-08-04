ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Black lung clinic staff outlines challenges to Griffith

ST. CHARLES – While coal mining as part of Southwest Virginia’s economy has continued its decline, area medical services still see black lung disease as a significant part of the region’s medical challenges. That was part of the message that Stone Mountain Health Services officials told Ninth...
Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock

BIG STONE GAP – Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. Needed items include:
East Tennessee History Center to host brown bag lecture

KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee History Center will host a brown bag lecture with William Isom II on Aug. 8 at noon. Isom will present “8th of August: East Tennessee’s Emancipation Day,” discussing the history of the state’s own version of Juneteenth, the spread of the 8th of August across the South, and the modern-day recognition of National Emancipation.
