4 people killed, 2 others wounded in shootings in Philly on Wednesday night

Read on www.phillyvoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia
A late night shooting in North Philadelphia left 1 dead and two others injured, police say. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 15, ‘Targeted' as 34 Shots Are Fired, Philly Police Say
A mother rushed her teenage son to the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night in what police called a "targeted" attack where at least 34 shots were fired. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. along North 13th Street at Fairmount Avenue. Moments after being shot...
phl17.com
Kensington man charged with murder, stabbed a West Philadelphia woman in the neck: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia. Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am. Responding officers...
3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
phl17.com
Roxborough woman wanted for shooting a woman twice in the head, a man in the ear
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a Roxborough woman considered armed and dangerous after allegedly shooting two people on July 31, 2022. Keyshlyne Patterson, 24, from the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, is wanted for attempted murder and related offenses. The incident happened on the 2100 block of North...
GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia
Ashley Lockhart, a mother of six, was found stabbed to death in a minivan in Philadelphia. Her fiancé, Raymond Thompson, was charged. The post GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia appeared first on NewsOne.
Video released of suspect wanted for several burglaries in West Mount Airy
All of the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4.
fox29.com
Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say
A mother of six was found inside a minivan in West Philadelphia after she was brutally stabbed in the face and body, according to police. Authorities say the woman's fiance, who she had a Protection From Abuse order against, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Social media post may have triggered shooting of 3 women in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are trying to piece together the circumstances of a shooting that left three women hospitalized this weekend. The victims were struck by gunfire on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old woman suffered three shots to the back, three...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings
Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning. One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened...
NBC Philadelphia
Arson Suspect Wanted After Fire at Abandoned Rowhome That Stored Gas
Philadelphia police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted for arson in connection with last week's fire at an abandoned rowhouse in West Philadelphia where dozens of one-gallon jugs of gasoline had been found the day prior. Officials called the discovery "very dangerous" and "very bizarre." The more-than 150 gallons...
Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
The victim was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
Police identify man they say assaulted woman exiting Center City subway station on Sunday
Authorities say they have identified the suspect wanted in a pair of groping incidents along SEPTA transit lines in Center City. Police have made no arrests yet, and they are not publicly identifying the suspect.
fox29.com
Police: 4 women shot 10 minutes apart in two separate shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Two overnight shootings in Philadelphia have left four women injured in the hospital, according to police. Police say several shots were fired on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Three women were reportedly struck by gunfire: a 19-year-old suffered three shots...
wabcradio.com
Widow of Slain Philadelphia Police Officer Blames Progressive Policies of Philly DA
PHILADELPHIA (77WABC) — The widow of a slain Philadelphia officer had a message for liberal mega-donor George Soros on Thursday after he defended far-left district attorneys and their policies, including those of Pennsylvania district attorney Larry Krasner, who she blames for her husband’s murder. Sgt. James O’Connor, a...
Comments / 2