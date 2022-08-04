Russellville’s Dockins to compete in fifth Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2023

Read on www.wbko.com
Over 30 soap box racers practice at Phil Moore Park for Labor Day nationals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 30 children and young adults were out at Phil Moore Park this morning doing preparatory races for the National Soap Box Racing Championship. The championships, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, are set to bring in racers from over 25 different states. “We have bracket-style...
Ten Hilltoppers Named Easton/NFC All-America Scholar-Athletes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball had 10 members named 2021-22 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athletes and the team was recognized for its 3.55 overall team GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. Maddie Bowlds, Jessica Bush, Bailey Curry, Randi Drinnon, Savannah Fierke, Katie Gardner, Shelby Nunn, Maddie...
Countdown to Kickoff: Glasgow Scotties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Glasgow Scotties led by head coach Jeff Garmon Sr. 2021 the Scotties saw one of their most successful seasons in years past. They opened the year with a 56-0 blowout loss to Woodford County and came back winning 12 straight games making it all the way to the state semifinals in Class 4A before losing to Paducah Tilghman 39-20 one game short of the state championship at Kroger Field.
Luke Brown’s return to Bowling Green is a “dream come true”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greensboro outfielder Luke Brown’s homecoming is something he says is beyond his imagination. “Growing up, if you asked me and thought I would’ve played here [at Bowling Green Ballpark], I would’ve called you crazy,” Brown said with a humble grin. Brown’s...
VIDEO: Warren County Youth Football League registration now open
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Youth Football League is having mobile registrations across Bowling Green. In person registrations will be held at Warren Central, Bowling Jr. High, Parker Bennet-Curry and Bristow Elementary throughout the month. WCYFL seeks to provide an opportunity for all the youth of Warren...
Bluegrass Supply Chain creating 110 jobs in Bowling Green with $25 million investment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced leaders at third-party logistics provider Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC (BSC) will locate a new operation in Warren County with a $25 million investment creating 110 full-time jobs as the company expands its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets.
Kelly Dean LIVE for Tasty Tuesday
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting. BGISD discusses upcoming school year at recent board meeting.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Rossview football is burning that ship
Sometimes it’s best to simply forget. The Rossview Hawks had a brutal 2021 football season, going 2-8. They had more losses of 25-plus points than they did by single digits.
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
Tri-Five Nationals Welcome Party Aug. 10th
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting. BGISD discusses upcoming school year at recent board meeting. Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT.
z975.com
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court honors couple about to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary
Todd Fiscal Court at a special-called meeting Monday morning honored a local couple about to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary and approved a donation to counties in eastern Kentucky that sustained devastating flooding. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield read a proclamation recognizing Tommy and Odean Borders, who were wed in a ceremony...
Two More Unsettled Days!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very warm, humid weather pattern rolls on into the start of a new week. But a BIG change is coming in a few days!. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on Tuesday; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall!
Warren County Public Schools raise over $20,000 in donations for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools rallied the community this morning to collect gift cards for schools and families affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. More than $20,000 was raised in the donation drive. Tents were set up at each of the district’s four high schools...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Landree Button
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew building 3 houses at once for tornado victims, responding to eastern KY flooding
DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors. According to a release...
BGISD announces additions for the 2022 school year, BGHS construction update
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Independent School District has been working throughout the summer to enhance safety plans and provide a better environment for students and staff. The Board of Education discussed major topics for the upcoming school year. A hearing was held prior to the Board...
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
