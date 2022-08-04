Mance Warner In Action, Madison Rayne On Commentary, More Announced For 8/4 AEW Dark: Elevation

Read on www.fightful.com
James Storm Wants Beer Money Reunion, WWE Stars Upset With Liv Morgan Being Booed, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 6, 2022. -Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton have both commented on the Friday Night SmackDown fans booing Liv Morgan during her promo on the show. -James Storm had responded to a tweet about a potential Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode....
Tamina Snuka: Anyone Would Love To Join The Bloodline
Tamina Snuka is ready, willing, and able if she is called upon to help out her family. The second-generation Pro Wrestler and thirteen-year WWE Veteran Tamina Snuka is ready to join The Bloodline if the opportunity presents itself. Tamina was a guest on the Out of Character Podcast and spoke about the potential and being ready for it if the time is right.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/8): Lucha Bros, Ruby Soho, Dark Order, More In Action
The August 8 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/8) Lucha Bros vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington.
William Regal: The Whole Point Of NXT Was To Change The Carny Culture Of Wrestling
William Regal discusses the formation of NXT UK and the hopeful culture shift NXT would provide. William Regal was handpicked by Triple H to be part of the team tasked with building NXT and the future of WWE’s talent development. As such, William Regal would work with Triple H for nearly a decade and help develop the NXT brand into a world-renowned brand with its own fanbase.
Backstage Reactions To Triple H Taking Over WWE Duties From Vince McMahon
Triple H being at the helm of talent relations and creative already has talent outside of WWE interested. Fightful has spoken to countless (or actually a couple of dozen) former wrestlers who left WWE for a variety of reasons about Triple H gaining more control within the company, as well as Stephanie McMahon's influence.
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
Jimmy Hart: Omos Is The Current WWE Superstar I'd Like To Manage
Jimmy Hart says he would like to manage Omos if given the opportunity and reflects on his managerial history. Jimmy Hart, arguably, is on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. With his airbrushed jackets and his signature megaphone, Jimmy Hart is one of the premier managers of the 1980s. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp recently, Jimmy Hart said he was always happy to work with anyone he was given and everyone was typically always happy to work with “The Mouth of the South.”
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Gail Kim: If Paige Wants To Come To IMPACT Wrestling, The Door Is Open
Paige would be welcomed to IMPACT Wrestling with open arms, says Gail Kim. Paige, who is one of the individuals that kick-started WWE’s Women's Evolution era, is no longer under WWE contract for the first time in a decade. Even though she is not yet cleared to compete, returning to the ring remains a goal of hers. Gail Kim, another trailblazer in modern women's wrestling is open to having her join IMPACT’s Knockouts division.
Tatum Paxley Says She'll Be Okay After 8/6 NXT Live Event Bout Was Stopped Early
Tatum Paxley provides an update on her status. At the August 6 NXT Live event, Tatum Paxley battled Sloane Jacobs in singles competition. The bout was stopped early after Paxley appeared to be injured. On Sunday evening, Paxley took to social media to inform fans that she will be okay...
AEW Battle Of The Belts III Draws Less Than 500,000 Viewers, Finishes #12 On Cable
The numbers are in for AEW Battle of the Belts III. ShowBuzzDaily reports AEW Battle of the Belts III on August 6 drew 437,000 viewers, marking a low for the series. AEW Battle of the Belts in January drew 704,000 viewers and AEW Battle of the Belts II in April drew 527,000 viewers.
AEW Rampage On 8/5 Records Highest Viewership In A Month, Demo Rating Rises
Viewership is in for AEW Rampage. ShowBuzz Daily reports that AEW Rampage on August 5 drew 468,000 viewers. The number is a bounce back from the 375,000 viewers the show drew the previous Friday. This is the highest viewership number the show has drawn since July 1. In the 18...
Anthony Ogogo Calls The Weigh-In Segment With Cody Rhodes 'F--king Dogshit'
Anthony Ogogo talks about the now-infamous weigh-in segment with Cody Rhodes, what went wrong, and how he felt throughout all of it. Anthony Ogogo only had one major pay-per-view match in AEW. That match was against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. In the build-up to that match, Cody and Anthony participated in a weigh-in segment that has quickly become known for how poorly it was executed. In fact, the segment was featured on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ reality show, Rhodes to the Top.
Jay White Misses NJPW Event Due To 'Heat Stroke-Like Symptoms'
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Jay White missed the August 9 NJPW event and will miss the August 10 NJPW event due to "heat stroke-like symptoms." White was scheduled to compete in multi-man matches. He took a COVID test and tested negative. His next G1 bout is scheduled for August...
Bobby Lashley Details A Scenario That Could Reunite The Hurt Business
Bobby Lashley is always open to talking business. The Hurt Business was a faction that took over Monday Night Raw during the pandemic. Starting as the coming together of Bobby Lashley and MVP, eventually, the group was Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander and they held almost all of the gold on Monday Night Raw.
Vince McMahon Needed "Filtered" By WWE Creative Assistants
With Vince McMahon now effectively done with his duties in WWE, a much clearer picture of the creative scene is being painted. Fightful has heard from many within the creative process who said that many of the creative writer's assistants effectively needed to "filter" Vince themselves in ways. Specifically, we were told that the assistants often had to know what to not write for Vince McMahon when taking notes for him. We've also heard that the "minutes are heavily edited."
Kurt Angle Reveals He Had The Chance To Face John Cena After Retirement Match Against Baron Corbin
Kurt Angle talks about his retirement match. When Kurt Angle had his last match in 2019 against Baron Corbin, some fans were left unsatisfied. There was a hope amongst part of the wrestling world that Angle's last match would be against long time rival John Cena. In a new interview...
Miro Says He Doesn't Want To Be On The Road Four Or Five Days A Week
Miro recently signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him with the company through the start of 2026. Miro revealed to Fightful that he initially signed a short-term deal when he joined the company in 2020 and then a longer-term deal once his original deal was set to expire. Along with his AEW commitments, Miro has also booked various acting roles and is continuing to look at life outside of wrestling.
