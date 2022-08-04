ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Emaciated Chihuahua Weighing Under 3 Pounds Found Abandoned in Malden

By Thea DiGiammerino
NECN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Pomeranian Abandoned in Dedham Up for Adoption Soon; Police Exhaust All Leads

Police in Dedham say they've exhausted all leads into an investigation to learn who left a Pomeranian in a cage by the side of a road during last month's heat wave. Someone found the dog in a black crate by the side of Bussey Street on July 23, when the temperature was close to or already had reached 90 degrees, according to Dedham police.
DEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Lifestyle
City
Charlestown, MA
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Malden, MA
Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Malden, MA
NECN

House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe

Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Man Pulled From Pond in Medford Not Expected to Survive

State and local police said a 28-year-old man who was pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning is not expected to survive. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" Sunday at Wright's Pond. They said the person was still alive when they were pulled from the water.
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Police Dealing With Person Barricaded Inside Rental Storage Facility in Quincy

Police are dealing with a person who has reportedly barricaded themselves inside a rental storage facility in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Quincy police said they have SWAT and crisis negotiation teams assisting the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section with the barricaded subject on Washington Street. The person...
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chihuahuas#Animal Rescue#Police#Dog#Dell#Arl#Giardia
NECN

Man Rescued From Pond in Lynn, Mass.

A man is in stable condition after being rescued from Breeds Pond in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Police say they pulled a man out of Breeds Pond who was apparently drowning. After police performed CPR on the unconscious man, he was taken to Salem Hospital, where officials say he's in stable condition.
LYNN, MA
NECN

At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody

Police in Danvers, Massachusetts warned residents Sunday of several bear sightings in the town, specifically around Center Street. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and secure your trash until the bear moves along," Danvers police said in a community alert. "If seen, do not try to approach, go inside your home and contact the police."
DANVERS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WCVB

Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Bear Spotted in Middleton

A black bear was spotted wandering near King Street in Middleton, Massachusetts, on Monday. "The bear walked down the hill and across the street into the woods," Susan Morrissey, who lives in the area, said. “My mom caught him out of the corner of her eye and as you can...
MIDDLETON, MA
NECN

Explosion at Lexington Substation Sends Flames Into Sky

Emergency crews responded Monday to an explosion that sparked a large fire at a substation in Lexington, Massachusetts. Video from the scene at Massachusetts Avenue and Grant Street showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building before a fireball burst through. Witnesses across the street from the Eversource substation...
LEXINGTON, MA
NECN

Large Highway Sign Falls Right Onto I-190 in Worcester

A large highway sign fell right onto two travel lanes on Interstate 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Twitter user @miss_shush shared a photo showing the large green overhead road sign for Exit 1 resting in the two far right travel lanes on I-190 south. Orange traffic cones had been set up around the sign, with cars able to get by in the far left passing lane only.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth

Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy