Eddie Kingston vs. Naomichi Marufuji Set For HOG High Intensity

James Storm Wants Beer Money Reunion, WWE Stars Upset With Liv Morgan Being Booed, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 6, 2022. -Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton have both commented on the Friday Night SmackDown fans booing Liv Morgan during her promo on the show. -James Storm had responded to a tweet about a potential Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode....
Ric Flair Says He's Very Happy With His Last Match
On July 31, Ric Flair stepped into the ring one last time when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal. Flair, 73, was victorious in the bout, forcing Jarrett to submit with the figure four. During the bout, Flair hit his trademark chops, showed why he's dubbed the "dirtiest player in the game," and even bled.
Tamina Snuka: Anyone Would Love To Join The Bloodline
Tamina Snuka is ready, willing, and able if she is called upon to help out her family. The second-generation Pro Wrestler and thirteen-year WWE Veteran Tamina Snuka is ready to join The Bloodline if the opportunity presents itself. Tamina was a guest on the Out of Character Podcast and spoke about the potential and being ready for it if the time is right.
Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Gail Kim: If Paige Wants To Come To IMPACT Wrestling, The Door Is Open
Paige would be welcomed to IMPACT Wrestling with open arms, says Gail Kim. Paige, who is one of the individuals that kick-started WWE’s Women's Evolution era, is no longer under WWE contract for the first time in a decade. Even though she is not yet cleared to compete, returning to the ring remains a goal of hers. Gail Kim, another trailblazer in modern women's wrestling is open to having her join IMPACT’s Knockouts division.
Enhancement Stories: Roderick Strong Remembers Being Beaten By Kurt Angle In 2005 WWE
Before the stars of wrestling hit it big, they're learning the ropes to varying degrees of success. Some you've seen well before you even realized, as they claw their way to a big break. Whether it be extra work, or getting crushed on cable TV, everyone has a different path. Now, they'll tell you about it.
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
Jay White Misses NJPW Event Due To 'Heat Stroke-Like Symptoms'
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Jay White missed the August 9 NJPW event and will miss the August 10 NJPW event due to "heat stroke-like symptoms." White was scheduled to compete in multi-man matches. He took a COVID test and tested negative. His next G1 bout is scheduled for August...
Triple H Led July 25 WWE Talent Meeting, Told WWE Roster He Wanted Work To Be Fun
Triple H is leading up creative in WWE in place of Vince McMahon, and is talking to talent about it. The move was announced on July 25, and at that night's WWE Raw tapings, the new EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative spoke at a talent meeting. Talent that we were able to speak with said that the meeting went really well, and there as a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative from others in the company.
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Jimmy Hart: Omos Is The Current WWE Superstar I'd Like To Manage
Jimmy Hart says he would like to manage Omos if given the opportunity and reflects on his managerial history. Jimmy Hart, arguably, is on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. With his airbrushed jackets and his signature megaphone, Jimmy Hart is one of the premier managers of the 1980s. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp recently, Jimmy Hart said he was always happy to work with anyone he was given and everyone was typically always happy to work with “The Mouth of the South.”
8/8 WWE Raw Records 13% Drop In Viewership, Demo Rating Declines
WWE Raw viewership is in for 8/8. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on August 8 averaged 1.956 million viewers, which is down 13% from last week's total of 2.230 million viewers. This is the second episode under the complete creative control of Triple H, following the retirement of Vince...
Backstage Reactions To Triple H Taking Over WWE Duties From Vince McMahon
Triple H being at the helm of talent relations and creative already has talent outside of WWE interested. Fightful has spoken to countless (or actually a couple of dozen) former wrestlers who left WWE for a variety of reasons about Triple H gaining more control within the company, as well as Stephanie McMahon's influence.
Kurt Angle Reveals He Had The Chance To Face John Cena After Retirement Match Against Baron Corbin
Kurt Angle talks about his retirement match. When Kurt Angle had his last match in 2019 against Baron Corbin, some fans were left unsatisfied. There was a hope amongst part of the wrestling world that Angle's last match would be against long time rival John Cena. In a new interview...
Anthony Ogogo Calls The Weigh-In Segment With Cody Rhodes 'F--king Dogshit'
Anthony Ogogo talks about the now-infamous weigh-in segment with Cody Rhodes, what went wrong, and how he felt throughout all of it. Anthony Ogogo only had one major pay-per-view match in AEW. That match was against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. In the build-up to that match, Cody and Anthony participated in a weigh-in segment that has quickly become known for how poorly it was executed. In fact, the segment was featured on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ reality show, Rhodes to the Top.
John Cena Confirms He Will Not Be At WWE Clash At The Castle
John Cena is coming back to the ring at some point, but it won't be at WWE Clash at the Castle. Cena hasn't wrestled on TV since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021, but he's been adamant that he's not fully retired. Cena was in Wales for Comic Con, and while he was excited to be in Wales for his first Comic Con in the country, he won't be returning for WWE Clash at the Castle.
Vince McMahon Needed "Filtered" By WWE Creative Assistants
With Vince McMahon now effectively done with his duties in WWE, a much clearer picture of the creative scene is being painted. Fightful has heard from many within the creative process who said that many of the creative writer's assistants effectively needed to "filter" Vince themselves in ways. Specifically, we were told that the assistants often had to know what to not write for Vince McMahon when taking notes for him. We've also heard that the "minutes are heavily edited."
Viewership Drops Below Two Million For 8/5 WWE SmackDown, Still Tops Demo
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.983 million viewers on August 5. The number is down from 2.060 million viewers the show averaged last Friday. The first hour pulled 1.986 million viewers while the second hour came in at 1.980 million viewers.
