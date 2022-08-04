ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
COMPUTERS
CNN

The best smartphones of 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members

Now's a good time to pick up a new charger for your phone, tablet and other devices while a number of Anker's charging accessories are down to record-low prices for Amazon Prime members. Standouts among the discounts are Anker's 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is 40 percent off and on sale for $30, and Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is 30 percent off and down to $35.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

We've waited ages for a PS5 restock at Amazon - but it's finally happening today

It's been a long time coming, but Amazon has finally announced that its next PS5 restock will take place today, August 8. The good news is that you no longer need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to purchase a console, but, this latest restock is only open to those who previsouly registered their details as you will need an exclusive link to buy the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best phones for Tello 2022

Make the most of Tello's 5G network without wasting a penny with a phone like Google's Pixel 6a. With great unlocked compatibility, there are plenty of phones to choose from if you want something different.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300

It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.
SHOPPING
Simplemost

How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CELL PHONES
geekspin

Apple’s next iPad won’t have a headphone jack

Ahead of Apple’s 2022 10th-gen iPad launch this Fall, MySmartPrice has released alleged CAD renders of the device and there’s no headphone jack in sight. Going by the CAD renders that MySmartPrice obtained from a case manufacturer, the device could feature flat edges, a refreshed camera design, and a USB-C port.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Code in the Google TV app suggests 50 free TV channels are coming

Wouldn’t it be neat if you could get free streaming TV channels without downloading an app or signing up for a new service? Well, you just might be getting that soon if you’re Google TV user, 9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the software and reports the company’s TV streaming platform (formally Android TV) contains text that hints at 50 included live TV channels.
CELL PHONES

