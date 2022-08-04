ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Diablo' Devs Say Activision Back To Its Old 'Union-Busting' Tricks

By Grant Brunner
digg.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

'Bayonetta 3' Rating Reveals New Plot Details

It's only a matter of months until the witch is back in action. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision#Devs#Diablo#Busting#Video Game
digg.com

'Super Mario 64' Becomes A First-Person Horror Game

Please come to the castle. I am a ghost and want to murder you. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Twitter Says Elon Musk's Method Of Counting Bots Flagged His Own Account As A Bot

Twitter's court filing against the tech mogul asserts that his complaints about the company are "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant." In its court filing, Twitter documents the claims Musk has made against the company in various attempts to slip out of the deal, including saying that the information Twitter provided about bots on the platform is inaccurate and that it's a much higher number. "But that claim is untenable on its face," Twitter's filing reads, "because Musk is not measuring the same thing as Twitter or even using the same data as Twitter."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
digg.com

GameStop Sold NFT Games Without 'Consent,' Dev Claims

The video game retailer’s pivot to NFT auction house continues to brew controversy. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

My Favorite iPhone Feature Was Removed

"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool." Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy