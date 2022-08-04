'Diablo' Devs Say Activision Back To Its Old 'Union-Busting' Tricks

Twitter's court filing against the tech mogul asserts that his complaints about the company are "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant." In its court filing, Twitter documents the claims Musk has made against the company in various attempts to slip out of the deal, including saying that the information Twitter provided about bots on the platform is inaccurate and that it's a much higher number. "But that claim is untenable on its face," Twitter's filing reads, "because Musk is not measuring the same thing as Twitter or even using the same data as Twitter."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO