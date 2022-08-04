'Diablo' Devs Say Activision Back To Its Old 'Union-Busting' Tricks

Read on digg.com
Related
digg.com
We’re Living In A Triple-A Video Game "Drought" And It’s Just Fine
Don’t let the lack of blockbuster video game releases for the second half of 2022 fool you: this gaming "drought" may not be a bad thing for gamers. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s...
digg.com
Sony Asks If EVO Guests Want PlayStation NFTs, Doesn't Let Them Say 'No'
Sony is apparently asking EVO attendees if they would be interested in buying PlayStation NFTs, and conveniently forgot to add a "no" option. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
digg.com
Alternative Game Engine The Machinery Has Been Cancelled, With Devs Told To Delete All Trace Of It
A short email announcing the project's death was as unexpected as it was unexplained. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
'Bayonetta 3' Rating Reveals New Plot Details
It's only a matter of months until the witch is back in action. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
'MultiVersus' Vs 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Digital Foundry Tech Review
Comparisons to Nintendo's original "Smash Bros." series are inevitable but the Unreal Engine 4 at this new contender's heart gives it a unique visual style. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
digg.com
'Super Mario 64' Becomes A First-Person Horror Game
Please come to the castle. I am a ghost and want to murder you. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
From Software Might Be Teasing 'Elden Ring' DLC With A Crucible Knight Post
"Elden Ring" DLC could be coming, probably involving the Crucible Knights, thanks to a Steam post from From Software. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
digg.com
Twitter Says Elon Musk's Method Of Counting Bots Flagged His Own Account As A Bot
Twitter's court filing against the tech mogul asserts that his complaints about the company are "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant." In its court filing, Twitter documents the claims Musk has made against the company in various attempts to slip out of the deal, including saying that the information Twitter provided about bots on the platform is inaccurate and that it's a much higher number. "But that claim is untenable on its face," Twitter's filing reads, "because Musk is not measuring the same thing as Twitter or even using the same data as Twitter."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
GameStop Sold NFT Games Without 'Consent,' Dev Claims
The video game retailer’s pivot to NFT auction house continues to brew controversy. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
3 Things to Know About Amazon's Advertising Business
Amazon is growing into an important digital advertising player.
digg.com
My Favorite iPhone Feature Was Removed
"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool." Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated...
Comments / 0