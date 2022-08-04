Phoenix Suns can go ‘all in’ on 3x All-Star and future franchise point-guard

In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO