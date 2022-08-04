ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Commonwealth Bank of Australia annual profit rises 11%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) posted its highest annual cash earnings in four years on Wednesday, as it rode a first-half surge in home lending amid record low interest rates and booked a loan impairment benefit as COVID-19 risks eased.
ECONOMY

