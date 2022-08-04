Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Meta raises $10 billion in first-ever bond offering
(Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it had raised $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering, as it looks to fund share buybacks and investments to revamp its business.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia annual profit rises 11%
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) posted its highest annual cash earnings in four years on Wednesday, as it rode a first-half surge in home lending amid record low interest rates and booked a loan impairment benefit as COVID-19 risks eased.
