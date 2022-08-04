Read on www.postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
Odyssey Bottle Shop, a craft beer collective, is now open on James Island
James Islanders looking for a place to sample a curated selection of off-the-beaten-path craft beers and wines have found a spot not far from home at Odyssey Bottle Shop, now open at 987 Harbor View Road. The shop is owned by Russell and Katherine Dodson, who moved to James Island...
charlestondaily.net
Opening Weekend at The Refinery’s New Amphitheater (Charleston, SC) – Trouble No More and Trevor Hall – August 13-14, 2022
The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., is just days away from hosting the first musical acts at its new outdoor amphitheater – Trouble No More and Trevor Hall – during opening weekend August 13-14. Saturday night will kick off with Memphis-based...
counton2.com
Lady A postpones tour amid singer’s “journey to sobriety”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music band ‘Lady A’ has cancelled its Request Line Tour so that a member of the band can focus on his physical and mental health. The band was set to perform at Charleston’s Gaillard Center August 25. In a social media...
holycitysinner.com
Berkeley County Library System to host Jazz Concert in Moncks Corner
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) invites customers of all ages to a free Jazz Concert by Alterea and Friends on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 from 4 pm to 5 pm. They will be performing at the Berkeley County Administration Building (in the Assembly Room), located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
The Post and Courier
Where to find the best nachos in the Charleston area
Devouring a giant plate of tortilla chips piled high with savory toppings defines unrefined family dining. Often associated with late-night munchies, nachos are actually awesome for kids because no utensils are needed, and the mix of cheese and meat is already messy, so they can just dive in. In the...
The Post and Courier
Photos: A look inside of the Morris Island Lighthouse
Save The Light, Inc. was founded in 1999 in efforts to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse. Organizations like Save the Light are trying to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse and its maritime history. The lighthouse off of Morris Island and Folly Beach dates back to the 1700s and has been part of the community since then.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Soul Care Counseling opens in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
“To care for our souls is to allow the essence of ourselves, all that is good and beautiful and broken and hurting, to be discovered in order to be met with genuine love and empathetic care.”- Brittany Murray. Charleston’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling – led by LPC-A...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: Bringing some diversity to the country's hottest tourism market
Breyonna Ravenel is explaining how she sees Charleston, and her future, differently after these past 10 weeks. A rising junior at Claflin University, the West Ashley native has spent the summer at Wild Dunes as part of a management internship program set up by Explore Charleston. She’s staffed the Isle...
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
hypebeast.com
The Spice House Taps Barbecue Pitmaster Rodney Scott for Line of Signature Blends
Known for being a purveyor of the finest spices, herbs, blends, and extracts, The Spice House has now tapped famed barbecue pitmaster Rodney Scott for a line of signature blends. The collaboration captures the signature style of Scott who was named Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation and known the world over at his renowned Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Waterspouts reported near Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island
FOLLY BEACH — Trained weather spotters saw waterspouts near the shores of Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island early Aug. 7. The National Weather Service's Charleston office issued a marine warning around 9:30 a.m., reporting a water cyclone was driving west. One was also spotted about 20 minutes later near the entrance to the Charleston Harbor.
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
WTGS
Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
The Post and Courier
Beyond the Headlines: Goose Creek's growing Brazilian community
There is a growing Brazilian community within Goose Creek, where city officials estimate that about 7,000 residents in the city of 48,000 can trace their roots back to Brazil. Brazilian restaurants and businesses are concentrated in and around the Red Bank corridor, a section of the city that some believe could become the next Park Circle. Andrew Miller and Parker Milner explore how this vibrant Brazilian community could influence future development in the area while adding diversity to industries across the city.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
This Is South Carolina's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
The Post and Courier
Weekly Meetings
City of Charleston Building Codes Board of Appeals. Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. Where: North Charleston City Council Chambers, 2500 City Hall Lane. Where: Conference Room, Goose Creek Community Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd. Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission. When: 5 p.m. Where: Committee...
blufftontoday.com
This Month in South Carolina History: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time
Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston. Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
