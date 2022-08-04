ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate

By DEBRA WILLIAMS COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTOR
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU offering free pharmacy dual enrollment class

East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a free college class for dual enrollment high school students across the region to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school. The course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above and are dual enrolled.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Morristown, TN
Morristown, TN
Education
Kingsport Times-News

McCord ready to 'get to work' as Northeast president

NASHVILLE — The “doctor commissioner” is coming back home. Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord officially has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. He is a former vice president at the Blountville-based college with satellite campuses, including ones in Kingsport and Johnson City.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection

JOHNSON CITY — There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s Black students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 Masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Learning never stops for teachers

Johnson City Schools hosted their yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes. Johnson City Schools administrators know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever more present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech
Kingsport Times-News

Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm

KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added another member of the Rose family as an attorney, with J. Christopher Rose following in his father’s footsteps. The firm announced last week the addition of Chris Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Schools builds new propane station for buses

Washington County Schools is in the process of building a new propane refilling station for its school buses that serve the north side of the county. The new station is being built on the same site, near Daniel Boone High School, where there used to be a diesel refueling station. According to Dr. Jarrod Adams, Washington County Schools chief operations officer, the diesel station had been removed due to a leak caused by old equipment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Kingsport Times-News

Construction projects coming together for Johnson City Schools

As Johnson City Schools embarks on the 2022-2023 school year, there are still a few construction projects that are wrapping up. Each construction project is in a different stage, and while things are being finished up, various areas around the schools may look a little bit different than normal. However, the schools are working diligently with their contractors to provide the best learning conditions possible.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman board names new director

KINGSPORT — There’s a new director at Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as a director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corp.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County school system unveils new book bus

ROGERSVILLE — Thanks to a series of grants and some creative thinking by the Hawkins County school district, children who can’t travel to the library will be thrilled to learn that the library can now travel to them. The school system recently unveiled its Words on Wheels (WOW)...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TBR to vote on McCord as Northeast president Monday

NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord, the Tennessee commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development, is likely to be named the next full-time president of Northeast State Community College on Monday morning. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

East Tennessee History Center to host brown bag lecture

KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee History Center will host a brown bag lecture with William Isom II on Aug. 8 at noon. Isom will present “8th of August: East Tennessee’s Emancipation Day,” discussing the history of the state’s own version of Juneteenth, the spread of the 8th of August across the South, and the modern-day recognition of National Emancipation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen chop Burlington 5-2 for Appy League title

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster had been born. That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
BURLINGTON, NC
WBIR

Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."

Comments / 0

Community Policy