Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate

Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU offering free pharmacy dual enrollment class
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a free college class for dual enrollment high school students across the region to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school. The course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above and are dual enrolled.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport City Schools accepting applications for Insight KCS
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations. Insight KCS is an initiative...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for afterschool sports until further notice. The system has stopped using the dome because of structural concerns following an architectural study.
Kingsport Times-News
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
Kingsport Times-News
McCord ready to 'get to work' as Northeast president
NASHVILLE — The “doctor commissioner” is coming back home. Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord officially has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. He is a former vice president at the Blountville-based college with satellite campuses, including ones in Kingsport and Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
JOHNSON CITY — There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now closed institution that served Johnson City’s Black students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 Masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Parks and Recreation completes successful 2022 summer program
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program just completed another successful year for 2022. The summer program has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
Kingsport Times-News
Learning never stops for teachers
Johnson City Schools hosted their yearly Teacher Tech Academy on July 27 to prepare teachers for their return to classes. Johnson City Schools administrators know that even teachers need to keep learning in order to teach their students as effectively as possible. As technology continues to evolve and become an ever more present part of classroom learning, it is essential that teachers keep up to date on how to use technology effectively in their classrooms.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Kingsport Times-News
Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm
KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added another member of the Rose family as an attorney, with J. Christopher Rose following in his father’s footsteps. The firm announced last week the addition of Chris Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
Kingsport Times-News
YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Schools builds new propane station for buses
Washington County Schools is in the process of building a new propane refilling station for its school buses that serve the north side of the county. The new station is being built on the same site, near Daniel Boone High School, where there used to be a diesel refueling station. According to Dr. Jarrod Adams, Washington County Schools chief operations officer, the diesel station had been removed due to a leak caused by old equipment.
Kingsport Times-News
Construction projects coming together for Johnson City Schools
As Johnson City Schools embarks on the 2022-2023 school year, there are still a few construction projects that are wrapping up. Each construction project is in a different stage, and while things are being finished up, various areas around the schools may look a little bit different than normal. However, the schools are working diligently with their contractors to provide the best learning conditions possible.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman board names new director
KINGSPORT — There’s a new director at Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as a director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corp.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County school system unveils new book bus
ROGERSVILLE — Thanks to a series of grants and some creative thinking by the Hawkins County school district, children who can’t travel to the library will be thrilled to learn that the library can now travel to them. The school system recently unveiled its Words on Wheels (WOW)...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball diamond, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic boosters are banking on additional contributions making the new turf at East a reality.
Kingsport Times-News
TBR to vote on McCord as Northeast president Monday
NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord, the Tennessee commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development, is likely to be named the next full-time president of Northeast State Community College on Monday morning. The Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus,...
Kingsport Times-News
East Tennessee History Center to host brown bag lecture
KNOXVILLE — The East Tennessee History Center will host a brown bag lecture with William Isom II on Aug. 8 at noon. Isom will present “8th of August: East Tennessee’s Emancipation Day,” discussing the history of the state’s own version of Juneteenth, the spread of the 8th of August across the South, and the modern-day recognition of National Emancipation.
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen chop Burlington 5-2 for Appy League title
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster had been born. That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
