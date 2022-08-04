Pound Slides as BOE’s Recession Warning Seen Limiting Rate Hikes

Read on www.bloomberg.com
U.S. consumers' inflation outlooks drop sharply, NY Fed survey shows
Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' expectations for where inflation will be in a year and three years dropped sharply in July, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, indicating U.S. central bankers are winning the fight to keep the outlook for price growth well-anchored as they battle to tame high inflation.
China’s Trade Surplus at Record as Exports Beat Expectations
China’s trade surplus rose to a record as exports grew faster than expected, easing some concerns over waning global demand and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and property woes. The nation’s trade balance climbed to about $101 billion in July, surpassing the previous record set...
Oil Extends 10% Weekly Drop as Demand Concerns Spur Caution
Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, extending the biggest weekly decline since April, amid persistent concern about weakening demand. West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $88 a barrel in early Asian trading after slumping by almost 10% last week on soft US gasoline consumption data. Investors have backed away from commodities in recent months as slowing growth feeds concern that energy usage will drop. That’s eroded liquidity.
Fed's Bowman: more 75 basis-point hikes should be on the table
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should consider more 75 basis-point interest rate hikes at coming meetings in order to bring high inflation back down to the central bank's goal, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Saturday.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Martin Lewis Issues Warning After Almost 100,000 People Refuse To Pay Their Energy Bills
Martin Lewis has shared an urgent warning as almost 100,000 people vow not to pay their energy bills as prices are set to increase again later this year. Earlier this week, the Bank of England warned that the country was heading towards a recession amid the cost of living crisis.
EV Tax-Credit Limits Cleared to Stay in Democrats’ Package
New limits for claiming the electric-vehicle tax credit can remain in Democrats’ tax and spending bill after the Senate parliamentarian determined they comply with the chamber’s budget rules, according to a spokeswoman for the Senate’s tax-writing committee. The provision, which automakers such as Ford Motor Co. and...
T-Mobile Gets High-Grade Rating From S&P as Merger Risk Fades
T-Mobile US Inc. was raised to investment grade by S&P Global Ratings Friday, giving it a blue chip rating from all three major credit graders. The No. 2 US wireless carrier was upgraded to BBB- from BB+ by S&P. The ratings firm “believes the credit risk associated with the integration of Sprint continues to abate,” and the credit analysts now expect the company’s debt to earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization ratio to fall below a ratio of4 this year, according to a statement.
Japan Ahead: Astar Network Founder
Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, discusses the opportunities for Web3 development in Japan and the challenges faced by the country's tax rules on cryptocurrencies. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Daybreak Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)
U.S. imposes sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, accusing it of helping hackers, including from North Korea, to launder proceeds from their cyber crimes.
Pfizer in Talks to Buy Sickle-Cell Drugmaker for $5 Billion, WSJ Reports
Pfizer Inc. is in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., the maker of a therapy for sickle-cell disease, for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. The New York-based drug giant is looking to finalize a deal in the coming days, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Bloomberg News had reported earlier this week that the biotech was drawing takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies.
Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift
Carlyle Group Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, a setback to the private equity giant’s bid to navigate a generational transition during a period of market turbulence. His sudden exit, announced late Sunday, reverses a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago...
China Coal Mine Collapse Kills One as Rescue Work Continues
At least one worker is dead and rescue operations are continuing after a roof collapsed at a coal mine in Shanxi province in northern China. The incident occurred Friday at a Fenghuangtai Coal Industry Co. mine in Qinyuan county, trapping five workers, the state-operated China News reported. The first death was confirmed late Sunday night, according to a Beijing News report.
US not trying to 'outdo' world powers in Africa, says Blinken
The United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. "What we seek most of all is a true partnership between the United States and Africa.
Taiwan Vows to Resist Pressure as China Announces More Drills
Taiwan pledged it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of air and sea military drills in areas all around the island, with hostilities set to continue even as world leaders urge an end to the strife. The People’s Liberation Army said it conducted exercises around Taiwan on...
China’s Hainan Starts Mass Covid Testing, Imposes More Lockdowns
China’s Hainan started mass Covid-19 testing from Sunday and imposed more lockdowns as infections rise in the southern island province. Hainan reported 182 local infections as of noon Sunday, boosting the total to more than 1,100 this month, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a briefing by the local government. That follows 483 infections on Saturday. Authorities are also imposing restrictions in other areas, including the lockdown of the southeastern city of Wanning, according to the news report.
Hong Kong Cuts Quarantine, Plans China-Style Covid Code
Hong Kong cuts number of days in mandatory hotel quarantine to 3. New measures to be effective Friday; to introduce health-code system. Subsequent movement restricted for four days at home or regular hotel. Thanks for joining us. Here are the key takeaways from Hong Kong chief executive’s briefing on the...
