Pound Slides as BOE’s Recession Warning Seen Limiting Rate Hikes

T-Mobile US Inc. was raised to investment grade by S&P Global Ratings Friday, giving it a blue chip rating from all three major credit graders. The No. 2 US wireless carrier was upgraded to BBB- from BB+ by S&P. The ratings firm “believes the credit risk associated with the integration of Sprint continues to abate,” and the credit analysts now expect the company’s debt to earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization ratio to fall below a ratio of4 this year, according to a statement.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO