Pound Slides as BOE’s Recession Warning Seen Limiting Rate Hikes

By Naomi Tajitsu
Bloomberg
 4 days ago
Reuters

U.S. consumers' inflation outlooks drop sharply, NY Fed survey shows

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' expectations for where inflation will be in a year and three years dropped sharply in July, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, indicating U.S. central bankers are winning the fight to keep the outlook for price growth well-anchored as they battle to tame high inflation.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China’s Trade Surplus at Record as Exports Beat Expectations

China’s trade surplus rose to a record as exports grew faster than expected, easing some concerns over waning global demand and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and property woes. The nation’s trade balance climbed to about $101 billion in July, surpassing the previous record set...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Oil Extends 10% Weekly Drop as Demand Concerns Spur Caution

Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, extending the biggest weekly decline since April, amid persistent concern about weakening demand. West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $88 a barrel in early Asian trading after slumping by almost 10% last week on soft US gasoline consumption data. Investors have backed away from commodities in recent months as slowing growth feeds concern that energy usage will drop. That’s eroded liquidity.
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

EV Tax-Credit Limits Cleared to Stay in Democrats’ Package

New limits for claiming the electric-vehicle tax credit can remain in Democrats’ tax and spending bill after the Senate parliamentarian determined they comply with the chamber’s budget rules, according to a spokeswoman for the Senate’s tax-writing committee. The provision, which automakers such as Ford Motor Co. and...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

T-Mobile Gets High-Grade Rating From S&P as Merger Risk Fades

T-Mobile US Inc. was raised to investment grade by S&P Global Ratings Friday, giving it a blue chip rating from all three major credit graders. The No. 2 US wireless carrier was upgraded to BBB- from BB+ by S&P. The ratings firm “believes the credit risk associated with the integration of Sprint continues to abate,” and the credit analysts now expect the company’s debt to earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation and amortization ratio to fall below a ratio of4 this year, according to a statement.
TECHNOLOGY
Bloomberg

Japan Ahead: Astar Network Founder

Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, discusses the opportunities for Web3 development in Japan and the challenges faced by the country's tax rules on cryptocurrencies. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Daybreak Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Pfizer in Talks to Buy Sickle-Cell Drugmaker for $5 Billion, WSJ Reports

Pfizer Inc. is in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., the maker of a therapy for sickle-cell disease, for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. The New York-based drug giant is looking to finalize a deal in the coming days, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Bloomberg News had reported earlier this week that the biotech was drawing takeover interest from large pharmaceutical companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Bloomberg

Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift

Carlyle Group Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, a setback to the private equity giant’s bid to navigate a generational transition during a period of market turbulence. His sudden exit, announced late Sunday, reverses a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China Coal Mine Collapse Kills One as Rescue Work Continues

At least one worker is dead and rescue operations are continuing after a roof collapsed at a coal mine in Shanxi province in northern China. The incident occurred Friday at a Fenghuangtai Coal Industry Co. mine in Qinyuan county, trapping five workers, the state-operated China News reported. The first death was confirmed late Sunday night, according to a Beijing News report.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

US not trying to 'outdo' world powers in Africa, says Blinken

The United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. "What we seek most of all is a true partnership between the United States and Africa.
WORLD
Bloomberg

Taiwan Vows to Resist Pressure as China Announces More Drills

Taiwan pledged it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of air and sea military drills in areas all around the island, with hostilities set to continue even as world leaders urge an end to the strife. The People’s Liberation Army said it conducted exercises around Taiwan on...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

China’s Hainan Starts Mass Covid Testing, Imposes More Lockdowns

China’s Hainan started mass Covid-19 testing from Sunday and imposed more lockdowns as infections rise in the southern island province. Hainan reported 182 local infections as of noon Sunday, boosting the total to more than 1,100 this month, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a briefing by the local government. That follows 483 infections on Saturday. Authorities are also imposing restrictions in other areas, including the lockdown of the southeastern city of Wanning, according to the news report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

Hong Kong Cuts Quarantine, Plans China-Style Covid Code

Hong Kong cuts number of days in mandatory hotel quarantine to 3. New measures to be effective Friday; to introduce health-code system. Subsequent movement restricted for four days at home or regular hotel. Thanks for joining us. Here are the key takeaways from Hong Kong chief executive’s briefing on the...
TRAVEL

