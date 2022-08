Legendary Los Angles Dodgers play-by-play man Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at age 94, was well-known, but not widely-heard until he called the 1975 Masters CBS. Getty Images

Until Vin Scully was hired by CBS in 1975, we heard a lot about Scully, but never heard from him.

He was in Los Angeles doing Dodgers’ games, and no matter how powerful a radio you had, you weren’t going to get the games.