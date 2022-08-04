Intel and AMD Earnings Share Great Insight for Nvidia Investors

Today's video focuses on how the recent earnings from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) can prepare Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors for its upcoming earnings on Aug. 24. While both companies' results were the complete opposite -- one reported strong growth, while the other reported substantial decline -- there was one headwind they both agreed on. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 3, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 3, 2022.

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.