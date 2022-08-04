ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

View from the Cab: Is Cassonville making a comeback

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbCc7_0h4WszIy00

As my kids set up fences in the yard and constantly build things with old pallets and posts, I am reminded of my own childhood full of imagination on the farm.

Summers home from school were full of endless possibilities as I often created “Cassonville” on our farmstead, which was a small city between Fairbury and Chenoa with a whopping population of four, which was my family. Buildings included a farmhouse, tool shed, crib, small wood shed and an old playhouse that I transformed into a state-of-the-art radio station.

I even had street signs made out of wood marking the intersection of our gravel driveway and longer lane. A welcome sign was done by writing with permanent marker on a big painted piece of plywood.

My “Cassonville Days” festival was quite the site in the summer — complete with a bicycle parade, lemonade stand and live radio broadcasts. Trying to pull off a one-man parade is not an easy feat. I’m just glad the spectators were patient with me as I had to go back to the start of the route each time I would switch entries and run the parade again.

I was the self-proclaimed mayor of Cassonville and there was even a Cassonville Times newspaper publication. Headline stories often focused on the activities in town and there were even a few Polaroid pictures taped to the paper. That was high-tech stuff for the time. As long as our printer had plenty of ink in it, I could print several copies of my newspaper.

Our kids haven’t established the “New Cassonville” just yet but they are well on their way. They have created what they refer to as a hideout in the trees complete with signs, a pathway and even rocks leading up to an imaginary wind turbine. Our big ball field in the front yard could be considered the town’s sports complex and we always have a summer fair going on with Kasen’s 4-H dairy calves out in the shed.

Cassonville may no longer just be a fond memory, it may be well on its way to a comeback. Now, I’m looking forward to summertime parades and lemonade stands except I’ll be the one sitting back enjoying everything while the kids organize the fun on the farm.

My parents had a unique vantage point for all of this and I am about to experience that myself. I guess life really does go full circle.

For the latest ag news, podcasts, blogs and farm videos, visit www.centralillinoisfarmnetwork.com and follow the Central Illinois Farm Network on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chenoa
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cassonville Times#Polaroid
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

885
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy