ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Leader

Timing is everything as Swartz fields looking good

By Kent Casson
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srjBX_0h4WsyQF00

Crops near Craig Swartz in northeastern Livingston County look impressive.

“We’ve had timely rains,” the local farmer said on Monday. “We were a little dry early but things just look terrific.”

Swartz has a mix of soil types as some of his ground is on the ridge while other fields are north or south of it. It was just last year when his fields were hit with flooding rains during June and July. This year, they have no ponds.

Strip till is a common practice for Swartz and he has observed end rows even looking nice and square.

“I have no complaints,” he said.

Historically, Swartz had not been a big sprayer of fungicide but now it is sprayed on both the corn and soybean fields. With past concerns over tar spot in corn, Swartz feels fungicide application is worth it and allows the freedom to look for other things to do.

“We are done with that and moving on to other summer projects,” Swartz said.

With LP gas priced so high, producers such as Swartz would appreciate having drier crops this fall than having to put it all through the corn drying process.

Regarding his soybeans, Swartz has observed a few bean leaf beetles make an appearance.

There were 5.4 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 31, according to the weekly crop progress and weather report issued for Illinois on Monday.

Statewide, the average temperature was 72.2 degrees, 2.5 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 1.43 inches, 0.59 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 3 percent very short, 23 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 13 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6 percent very short, 19 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 11 percent surplus.

Corn silking reached 91 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 90 percent. Corn dough reached 31 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 42 percent. Corn condition was rated 2 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 18 percent fair, 52 percent good, and 22 percent excellent.

Soybeans blooming reached 76 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 81 percent. Soybeans setting pods reached 37 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 51 percent. Soybean condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 49 percent good, 19 percent excellent.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Beetles#Soybeans#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

885
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy