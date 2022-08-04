Second reading for abortion, refund bills at Indiana House

Read on cbs4indy.com
Rep. Walorski’s Indiana seat will stay vacant until November
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northern Indiana congressional seat will remain vacant until the November election following the death last week of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in a highway crash. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation Tuesday setting the special election for the same date as the Nov. 8...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
