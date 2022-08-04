ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Things Smart Investors Do During a Bear Market

By Trevor Jennewine
Motley Fool
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?

The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Lynch
Person
Warren Buffet
Person
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging Stock Crashed Today

Blink Charging's revenue is growing steadily as EV sales remain robust. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Cerence Stock Is Falling Hard Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Cerence (CRNC -20.47%), a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bear Markets#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Magellan Fund#Fidelity
Motley Fool

Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Again Today

A day after Palantir released disappointing results and guidance, a number of analysts are lowering their price targets. Palantir has powerful software, but its growth trajectory is murky. Even after the stock's decline, Palantir still isn't inexpensive, implying it could have further to fall. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Allbirds Stock Was Plunging Today

But rising costs and slowing demand led the company to cut guidance for the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Clarivate Stock Dove Today

Warning signs include declining profitability and slowing customer additions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today

Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Motley Fool

Why Nielsen Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

A revised buyout offer may have appeased Nielsen's largest shareholder, which had initially opposed the deal. WindAcre could join the consortium of private equity firms taking the television ratings company private. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030

ServiceNow will benefit from the growing demand for streamlined digital workflows. Salesforce will leverage its dominance of the cloud-based CRM market to expand its ecosystem into adjacent markets. MercadoLibre will profit as e-commerce penetration rises across Latin America. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Should Get to Know as Our Interns Say Goodbye

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Motley Fool senior analyst Maria Gallagher discusses:. Meta...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Open a Credit Card With Your Bank? Probably Not

Before opening a credit card with your bank, decide if it's the right card for you. Many banks promote their products and services to existing customers. It would be easy to open a credit card through your bank, but it may not be a good move. Depending on your financial...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Why Verona Pharma Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Verona announced that ensifentrine met all primary and secondary endpoints in a late-stage study targeting COPD. The company also reported that patients experienced a 42% reduction in COPD exacerbations after taking the drug. Verona hopes to file for U.S. approval of ensifentrine next year if another late-stage study has positive...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Starter Stocks to Buy in the Bear Market Dip and Hold Forever

Digital Realty Trust is a pure-play data center REIT constantly looking to the future. Prologis is one of the largest REITs by market cap and it's growing like crazy. Medical Properties Trust combines conservative tenants with an aggressive capital structure and uses that strategy to pay out big dividends. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Retiring with $1 million could make it possible to enjoy that stage of life to the fullest. Amassing a $1 million nest egg doesn't require huge contributions -- it just requires the right approach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR -10.53%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy