Animals

One Green Planet

Do Animals Dream? New Book Explores The World of Animal Consciousness

On a podcast episode of Big Brains from the University of Chicago Podcast Network, host Paul Rand spoke to philosopher David Peña-Guzmán of San Francisco State University. Peña-Guzmán just came out with a book titled When Animals Dream: The Hidden World of Animal Consciousness, where he explores the question: Do animals dream?
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Pup Who Lost Half Her Muzzle From Gunshot Wound Finally Gets Adopted!

This Jack Russell terrier/retriever mix who lost half of her muzzle to a gunshot wound finally gets adopted from a shelter in Kentucky. After surviving a gunshot in 2018, Nona spent time at the Kentucky Humane Society while she waited to find her forever home. Just a few weeks ago, the Kentucky Humane Society posted to Facebook in search of a family for Nona, who is now five years old.
LOUISVILLE, KY
One Green Planet

This Adorable K9 Dog Goes to Work Everyday With Her Dad As a Narcotics Detection Dog

Raider, an adorable K9 black lab, goes to work every day with her dad and policeman, Phil Ritchey, where she works as a narcotics detection dog. At home, Raider has a pup brother named Cooper, who is one of her best friends. But once the morning rolls around, Raider is off to the station to fight crime and hang out with her dad and another K9 friend, Mattis. Although most times police dogs don’t get along, Mattis and Raider seem to be the exceptions. Raider is only 40 pounds, while Mattis towers over her at 95 pounds.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
One Green Planet

This Woman Adopted a Bee to Keep Him Company in His Final Hours

This woman was enjoying a hot summer day when she saw a small bee flailing around on the ground. She immediately knew that she needed to help him, or he would either get eaten alive or die from heat exhaustion. She gave him a sugar solution and tried to feed him using a q-tip, but the little guy didn’t seem to be doing well.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Scientific Institute Receives Major Backlash After Classifying Domestic Cats as ‘Invasive Alien Species’

A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species” due to the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. The decision has come with much backlash, despite the institute insisting they are not calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized. Researcher Wojciech Solarz was not ready for the backlash that would come when he entered the common house cat into the national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Cute Piglet Finds a Best Friend After Going Through Brain Surgery

Meet Mikey! The poor piglet was attacked by a dog and was not doing well when Arthur’s Acres Sanctuary found him. Despite the vet visits and steep bills that would be required, the sanctuary just could not give up on him and let him be euthanized. Source: GeoBeats Animals/Youtube.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Rescued Tigers Splash Around to Cool Off in the Summer Heat [Video]

If you need something to put a smile on your face, this video won’t disappoint. Last year, a collared tiger was filmed walking around a Houston neighborhood. The tiger, India, was eventually found and taken to Black Beauty Ranch to live out his days in peace. Three months prior, a tiger cub was found in Houston. She was being kept as a pet and was not receiving proper care. Fortunately, the tiger, whom rescuers named Elsa, was found and also taken to Black Beauty Ranch.
MURCHISON, TX
One Green Planet

Iranian Authorities Slaughter Over 1700 Dogs in Shelter Amid Ban on Pet Ownership

According to reports from Iranian media, municipality authorities have slaughtered over 1700 dogs in a dog shelter near Tehran, the capital of Iran. According to reports, the agents shot and killed the dog, most of which were neutered. The agents temporarily imprisoned the shelter manager in a room. Next, the agents killed and buried all the shelter’s dogs, with only 10 to 20 surviving.
PETS
One Green Planet

Georgia Nurse Adopts Patient’s Dog After The Woman Passed Away

This Georgia nurse has become a hero after she adopted a patient’s dog after the woman passed away from a terminal illness. Kim Still got into nursing four years ago to help people. “I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people when you take...
GEORGIA STATE

