Raider, an adorable K9 black lab, goes to work every day with her dad and policeman, Phil Ritchey, where she works as a narcotics detection dog. At home, Raider has a pup brother named Cooper, who is one of her best friends. But once the morning rolls around, Raider is off to the station to fight crime and hang out with her dad and another K9 friend, Mattis. Although most times police dogs don’t get along, Mattis and Raider seem to be the exceptions. Raider is only 40 pounds, while Mattis towers over her at 95 pounds.

ANIMALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO