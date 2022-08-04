Proposal would require Cleveland police to release video within 7 days of use of deadly force incidents

Read on www.cleveland19.com
RTA releases video of deadly Cleveland bus shooting, gunman won’t be charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man has been cleared of a deadly shooting on an RTA bus after prosecutors determined he likely fired in self-defense, citing Ohio’s ‘stand your ground’ law. David Kittreles, 21, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived to the scene of the...
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
Police: Man charged after firing his gun at Wickliffe park
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police arrested a man after firing his gun at a local park Monday afternoon, according to department officials. Nobody was hurt during the incident and the man was released on bond, police said. The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. at Intihar Park, located at 1065...
Police: Duo steals cigarettes from delivery driver at gunpoint near Summit County store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint Monday afternoon at an Akron market. The two men have not been identified, according to Lt. Mike Miller of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the...
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials. Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said. The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press...
Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. All four victims were murdered on July 8,...
Akron Police Department shares reminder about ‘low-flying planes’ near Akron-Fulton Airport
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival. The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post. The aerobatic and military planes...
Missing Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and he...
Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch fugitive wanted for escape
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 40-year-old man wanted for escape. Zachary Price was last known to be living on the East side of Cleveland. He is a white man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds. Anyone with...
Police: Inmate dies in Parma City Jail 1 day after being arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate died Sunday night while being held in the Parma City Jail one day after being arrested, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department. A corrections officer found 29-year-old Kevin Lowman unresponsive inside of his cell at around 10 p.m. on Aug....
Cleveland Police Department welcomes new members to K-9 unit (pics)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit. The department was able to add Ranger to the team by a donation from A Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, according to a department Facebook post.
Akron woman robbed in early morning carjacking, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 38-year-old woman was carjacked early Saturday morning in her garage on Pelton Avenue. According to police, the woman got home around 6:30 a.m. and the robbery happened just after she pulled in. The suspect had a gun, police said, and demanded the...
Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-skip early Sunday at the Cleveland border. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Turney Road...
Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
Trial continued for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of murdering a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman and dumping her in a field last year was scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued to Oct. 12. Lexx Meeks was indicted on the...
Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
Former East Cleveland police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Maryland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) is mourning the motorcycle crash death of a former officer. According to Maryland State Police, Shaun Vincent Thomas died Sunday morning on I-270 in Ijamsville. East Cleveland police called Thomas “one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d...
Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.
Summit County prosecutor warns residents of jury duty scam
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents are advised to be on alert for a phone scam telling them there is a warrant for their warrant because they missed jury duty. The bogus caller tells residents they can get out of the warrant by paying the fine with a gift card.
