Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee

Missouri voters will get to decide if they want to make recreational marijuana legal next November. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified the initiative petition on Tuesday. “I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said in a press release. “Initiative 2022-059 that voters will see on the November ballot is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO