Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee

Missourians will get to vote on recreational marijuana in November
Missouri voters will get to decide if they want to make recreational marijuana legal next November. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified the initiative petition on Tuesday. “I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said in a press release. “Initiative 2022-059 that voters will see on the November ballot is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration.”
Sheriffs, Attorney General, Sen. Hawley push back against FBI firearms audit
JEFFERSON CITY — After an email alleged a firearms background check audit, including a review of concealed carry permits, was given to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, several other departments have preemptively stated they would not turn over any such information, to the support of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
152 mph in a 55-mph zone: Driver clocked with major speeding ticket
NORFOLK, Va. (WJLA) — A driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone in Norfolk. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the...
