Trippie Redd, Offset & Moneybagg Yo Join Forces on New Single ‘Big 14’: Listen

hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love
Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
‘She’s 40’: Fans Of Cardi B Accused Of Age Shaming Nicki Minaj
The Barbz and Bardi Gang went head to head on Twitter over their queens, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, trading insults and hashtags.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill & More React To Brittney Griner's Sentence
A judge revealed the verdict of Brittney Griner's case in Russia. The WNBA star was found guilty of illegally carrying drugs after she was found with a weed pen. Russian authorities have held her in custody since her arrest six months ago. Today, she was handed down a 9-year sentence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Offers Woman Job After Being Catfished In ‘Ex-Assistant’ Scandal
Nicki Minaj has offered the woman whose photo was used in the rapper’s recent “ex-assistant” scandal a job. The woman, Megan F. Bettencourt, fired off a tweet on Wednesday (August 3) explaining she had nothing to do with the allegations made against the Pinkprint rapper. “To be...
thesource.com
Irv Gotti Says Ashanti’s “Happy” Single Came as a Result of Their Intimacy
Irv Gotti is letting all of his feelings and the secrets about him and Ashanti out. As reported, Irv and Ja Rule pulled up to Drink Champs. During his appearance, he spoke at length about Ashanti. During the conversation with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E., Irv revealed Ashanti’s single “Happy” was...
Stereogum
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview
Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Gifts Styles P & Sheek Louch Championship Rings Ahead Of Benny The Butcher Mixtape
Jadakiss has blessed his LOX brethren Styles P and Sheek Louch with custom-made championship rings. Jada gifted The LOX crew the rings while the trio performed at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival on Sunday (August 7), with the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye rapper saying he made the rings because neither MC ever gets any awards.
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Acting Debut as Tina Snow in Starz’s ‘P-Valley’
Megan Thee Stallion is taking her “Savage” song to a whole new level, making her acting debut on the penultimate episode of P-Valley Season 2 on Sunday night (Aug. 7), guest starring as Tina Snow. The rapper, who previously won Grammys for best new artist, best rap performance,...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Promises To Make New Artists 'Rich' Following Lowballing Accusations
Ma$e has put a call out for any new artist looking to get rich to reach out to him so they can sign with his label, Rich Fish Records. The former Bad Boy rapper took to Instagram on Friday (August 5) to issue his plea, explaining in a short clip that it’s not just the label that gets the bag, the people do too.
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez Ranks Chris Brown Over Michael Jackson With $200K 'King Of Pop' Chain
Tory Lanez recently surprised Chris Brown in Toronto with an insane diamond chain that crowned him the undisputed “King Of Pop” over Michael Jackson … and TMZ Hip Hop has all the shiny details attached. We spoke to Imperial Jewelry in NYC who tells us they’re very...
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake & Lil Baby Join DJ Khaled On New Single ‘Staying Alive’ — Watch The Video
It’s not the summer without a Khaled album and it’s not a Khaled album without a big Drake single. DJ Khaled has been teasing his new album God Did on social media for months but tonight, the campaign is officially underway. He grabs the assistance of Drake and Lil Baby for his new song ‘Staying Alive‘, which channels The Bee Gees’ classic song just like the name implies. It sounds like a single that could make its rounds on radio and TikTok.
