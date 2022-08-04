Widow Of Slain Firefighter Due In Court Today

Read on wiky.com
POLICE: Suspected fentanyl package addressed to grandmother
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police accuse a man of using his grandmother’s name and address to take delivery of a package filled with suspected fentanyl and meth. On August 8, detectives out of Madisonville and Hopkins County say they received word that Bryan White was receiving a package filled with illegal drugs. According to a […]
Man who died in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue has been identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Tel’Majae Caimron McGee has died. An autopsy will be scheduled. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. UPDATE 1 According to the Evansville Police Department, the early morning shooting of a man leading to his death is being ruled a murder. According to a […]
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a stolen trailer. According to a press release, that trailer was stolen from Rural King early Monday morning. JPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 812-482-2255, or...
EPD: Man unintentionally shot in leg during argument
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a dispute led to one victim being hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched to an area hospital around 8:15 p.m. for a patient with a gunshot wound. Police state that the victim’s wound was on their left inner leg. According to […]
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
Discrepancies Found During Audit
An audit for the Evansville Parks Department by The Indiana State Board of Accounts is finished. It shows a total of more than $575,000 is certified for collection. The audit was necessary after questionable invoices were discovered during an investigation on the former director Brian Holtz. He is facing 12...
Coroner Called To The Scene Of Shooting
The Evansville Police Department and the coroner were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in around 2:45 this morning. More on this story as it develops.
Several People Busted During Drug Investigation In Henderson
The Henderson Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police took down a large scale narcotics trafficking investigation in the county. Forty-nine suspects have been indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury with a total of 54 felony charges. During the roundup a search warrant was obtained and executed in...
Police still looking for suspect after fatal Tuesday morning shooting in Evansville
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are continuing to look for suspects after a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. EPD says officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Garvin Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting. The...
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
Police ask for help finding runaway teen in southwestern Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Police in southwestern Indiana are asking for help finding a runaway teen. The Santa Claus Police Department said 15-year-old Kendall King was reported missing on July 21. King is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police thanked the community for...
Boonville man accused of child molestation
An affidavit from the Evansville Police department says a Boonville man is accused of molesting a four year old girl.
Police arrest another in Franklin Street drug bust
According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, another arrest has been made in the Lamasco drug bust on Friday night.
HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
Affidavit: Another man arrested in connection to Evansville drug investigation
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy. Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky. Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends...
EPD make another arrest in drug investigation
(WEHT) - Evansville Police have made another arrest they say is connected to a long term drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and Grill and Sportsman's Grille and Billiards.
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, community members in Spencer County held a vigil for a missing teenage girl who should be celebrating her 16th birthday. 15-year-old Kendall King was last seen by family in Santa Claus on July 21. [Previous Story: Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in...
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
