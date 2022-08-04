Kylie Jenner Under Fire For Unsanitary Makeup Creation Procedure At Kylie Cosmetics

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
Madonna is pushing to make music with her close friend Britney Spears
Britney Spears is back to making music! The singer has announced a collaboration with Elton John, marking her first musical release since 2020. According to a source, this is only the beginning for Spears, with there being a long roster of artists hoping to collaborate with her,...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0