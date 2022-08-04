ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bargain Hunting? These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Are on Sale

By Kody Kester
Motley Fool
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 65%, Is Roku Stock a Buy?

The market has punished Roku for a temporary slowdown in advertising spending. But the connected TV ad market is expected to reach nearly $50 billion by 2027. The potential upside could be massive for Roku's streaming platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why 3D Systems Stock Jumped 18% in July

The company didn't announce any notable market-moving news last month. But investors can expect material news after the market close on Monday, which is when Q2 results will be released. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Simon Property Group#Food Courts#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Reit
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

Although the stock market tends to rise over time, not all stocks will be winners. These four stocks are rife with issues and have the potential to cost their shareholders a lot of money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

Plug Power has been investing in growing a network of green hydrogen production facilities across the U.S. The new legislation could accelerate its path to profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Groupon Stock Fell as Much as 10.5% Today

Groupon is trying -- again -- to reinvent itself, this time by shifting back to its original business model. Groupon's second-quarter earnings numbers were a reminder of just how much work lies ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Planet Fitness Stock Fell Today

Second-quarter results from Planet Fitness come up just short of Wall Street's expectations. The company is buying back shares again, suggesting it's fully re-emerged from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares in ScottsMiracle-Gro Slumped Today

The cannabis market, where ScottsMiracle-Gro has a foothold, has excess capacity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Trex Stock Got Hammered Today

Trex's second quarter was quite good, with higher revenue and improved profit margins. Demand for the company's composite decking products has suddenly disappeared, meaning the back half of the year will be a challenging operating environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Co-Diagnostics Stock Fell 10% on Tuesday

In Co-Diagnostics' last earnings report, revenue was up 13%. The company has profited from the success of its COVID-19 tests. Co-Diagnostics began delivering monkeypox virus tests last month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Big Reason Devon Energy Stock Jumped Early on Tuesday

Devon Energy is acquiring Validus Energy to expand operations in the Eagle Ford region. Devon expects the acquisition to help it boost its variable dividend by 10%. Devon is already a monster dividend stock yielding 10.8%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why 3 Major Cruise Stocks Dropped Today

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings just reported a huge loss for Q2 2022 -- which at least was less huge than its loss from Q2 2021. Sales are coming back strongly, but rising input costs and higher interest rate costs are keeping Norwegian Cruise from earning a profit. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy Now?

Applied Materials has lost nearly a third of its value this year. It faces a cyclical slowdown along with the rest of the chip industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bausch Health Stock Tumbled More Than 11% on Tuesday

The company's continued reshaping is causing disruption, even if it's for the best. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Micron, Applied Materials, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Plunged Today

Micron warned that its current quarter will come in below already-soft guidance given a month ago. It noted a broadening of inventory corrections, even beyond PCs and smartphones. The company also announced cuts to its capital investments next year, causing semiconductor capital equipment stocks to fall even more. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Desktop Metal Was Outpacing the Market Today

Investors were weighing how to react to the company's latest set of quarterly results. Revenue was up substantially during the period, but the net loss deepened. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy