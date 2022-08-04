More Arrests Connected To Lamasco Bar Investigation

DALLAS (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008. Yaser Said, 65, evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. He faces an automatic life sentence if convicted. Yaser Said took the stand on Monday, telling jurors that he did not kill his daughters. Said told jurors that the evening the sisters’ were killed, he was taking them to dinner because he wanted to “solve the problem” after they had left home a week earlier, going to Oklahoma with their mother and their boyfriends. He said he fled the taxi he was driving that evening because he thought they were being followed and someone wanted to kill him. He said he did not turn himself in to authorities because he feared he would not get a fair trial.

DALLAS, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO