Volkswagen collaborates with UTC to broaden skillsets of 14 team members

Mary Lambert’s eyes lit up when she was asked to speak about the significance of the Minority Health Fair taking place at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “I am so proud of the UTC campus and the School of Nursing,” said Lambert, director of the city of Chattanooga’s Office of Community Health and a member of the School of Nursing’s second graduating class in 1978. “It is so important to have this event in the center of the community and to provide all these services to many who probably don’t have access to this.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO