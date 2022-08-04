Read on stjosephpost.com
Related
Missouri teen injured after he falls asleep while driving
ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by Derrick P. Taylor, 19, Ray, was northbound on Route M four miles north of Flag Springs. The driver fell asleep. The...
Maryville woman airlifted to hospital after crash
WORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Bertsel A. Tate, 52, Maryville, was westbound on MO 246 one mile east of Sheridan. The pickup's towed unit began to fishtail...
northwestmoinfo.com
Driver Injured in Early Morning Andrew County Accident
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – The driver of a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle accident early this morning in Andrew County sustained moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Derrick Taylor of Ray, Missouri was northbound on Route M, 4 miles north of Flag Springs around 1:30 this morning when he fell asleep at the wheel. Taylor’s vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway and struck a group of trees.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
RELATED PEOPLE
kchi.com
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
bethanyclipper.com
Harrison County’s covid rate ‘very high’
Harrison County, MO: The transmission rate for the virulent form of COVID-19 virus remains high in Harrison County, according to the latest information from the health department and other sources. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmers
J. F. Roberts Octagonal Barn.Rcool1234, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical J.F. Roberts Octagonal Barn built in Rea, Missouri (see above) in Andrew County was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1999. It's an octagon-shaped, two-story barn that was built in 1900. J.F. Roberts reached out to a local carpenter named Columbus Hobson to come up with the plans to construct a cattle barn. In 1946, the barn was acquired by Clifford Clark and his son, Paul, as they were raising Aberdeen Angus cattle. The original intention of the barn was still being implemented according to the NRHP Nomination Form signed in October 1999.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0