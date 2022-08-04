ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New student orientations scheduled at Spoon River College

By Special to Canton Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hbek_0h4WqRPy00

CANTON — Orientations for new students starting the fall semester at Spoon River College will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Macomb Campus and on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Canton Campus, both from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The welcome address and opening sessions will be held in the Learning Resource Center in Macomb and in the Multi-Purpose Building in Canton, followed by break-out sessions and walking tours.

Lunch will be provided, during which students will have the chance to win door prizes, including a $100 Visa gift card. Attendees will also receive a welcome bag that includes a free t-shirt.

“This is an excellent way for new students to learn the lay-out of the college, where classrooms, faculty offices, and the Learning Resource Centers are located, and to receive overviews of financial aid options, student clubs, the support services available to them, and more,” said Janet Munson, director of enrollment services.

Students may attend at either location, and are encouraged to RSVP by visiting www.src.edu/admissions/Pages/rsvp.aspx or calling 309-649-6400 for the Canton Campus and 309-833-6069 for the Macomb Campus.

“We encourage all new students to attend. It’s a fun way to meet other students while also getting important information, and can help alleviate any nervousness before the first day of classes,” Munson said.

Regardless of attendance at the Canton and Macomb orientations, new students are required to complete a one-time online orientation in Canvas, the learning management system utilized by the college, in order to gain access their courses.

The fall session begins Monday, Aug. 22, and there is still time to register for classes.

For more information about classes and programs of study available at Spoon River College, visit www.src.edu or call (309)649-6400 in Canton, (309)543-4413 in Havana, (309)833-6069 in Macomb, and (217)322-6060 in Rushville.

